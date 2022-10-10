Real Housewives of Cape Town: Fans slam reunion host for taking sides

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Real Housewives fans in South Africa were left disappointed once again at the host of the reunion for the Cape Town franchise.

Real Housewives of Cape Town (RHOCT) had a divided reaction from viewers and fans alike, as many were left frustrated with the quality and standard of the first season.

Audiences did start easing into the show, as social media interest increased later in the season.

Part two of the RHOCT reunion aired on Mzansi Magic on Sunday evening. The ladies gathered in their best glam and gowns to hopeful hash out a few things that occurred during the season.

Much of the drama centred around Thato Montse, the winemaker, who had many issues with most of her housewives which included Bevelery Steyn, Rushda Moosajee, Loveline Abinokhauno aka Mrs Leo, Thato Montse, Camilla McDowell, Kutazwa ‘Rooksie’ Gqirana and Lulwando ‘Lue’ Tukwayo.

Montse has said unflattering things to her fellow housewives, calling them mean names, at times making up stories about their personal lives.

The reunion was hosted by TV presenter Vusi Twala and netizens were unhappy with how he dealt with the tension.

ALSO READ: Real Housewives of Cape Town reactions: ‘This show is a joke’

At times taking sides, and not being biased, stopped Thato from speaking on many occasions and made her seem like she was the villain.

Twala even went out of his way to tell Thato she was “out of line” for claiming that Beverly was a prostitute.

Rooksie was the only woman to stand up for Thato, as it appeared that Twala was ganging up on her.

In another incident, Thato’s drinking habits were questioned the entire season including her own wine which the ladies weren’t fond of. This was brought up again after Lue and Loveline criticised the wine, calling it cheap and “boxed wine”.

Twitter users shared their opinions about Twala’s hosting skills for the RHOCT reunion and who their favourite housewives were.

Fans react to Real Housewives of Cape Town part two reunion:

All SOUTH AFRICAN REAL HOUSEWIVES franchises should use Phat Joe as the reunion presenter . This is the shit we don’t want, a terrible presenter who has favourites. Sies. #RHOCT #RHOCTreunion— Glo. (@GloriaGold_) October 9, 2022

in summary:

camilla, bev, loveline are horrible humans. rush and lue were unnecessary – added nothing to the show.

thato & rooksie were the show. #RHOCT #RHOCapeTown #RHOCTReunion— Lerato (@lerato_lalove) October 9, 2022

“Your job is to listen to both sides “



Love Rooskie so much for putting that guy in his place #RHOCTreunion #RHOCT— NwabisaMzimkulu (@Ntombizabesutu) October 9, 2022

His name is Phat Joe His a Living Legend Retweet if you agree that he's a Legend #RHOCTreunion #RHOCPT pic.twitter.com/5nSzpOlnKM— IG:Joy-Zelda (@joy_zelda) October 9, 2022

Rooksie telling the host "Your job is to listen to both sides" THANK YOU!!!! Bad bad host lo #RHOCT #RHOCTreunion— VEE (@sassie_Vee) October 9, 2022

This host, Vusi Thwala, must not be brought back next time. He's so annoyingly bias with a huge love for abelungu and their minion Loveline, he fails to hold them accountable ????????#RHOCTreunion #RHOCT pic.twitter.com/1ip8vl1klP— Nosisa???? (@nosisa_zulu) October 9, 2022

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE: Uthando Nesthembu star MaNgwabe considers leaving Musa Mseleku