Uthando Nesthembu star MaNgwabe considers leaving Musa Mseleku

Kaunda Selisho

The new season of Uthando Nesthembu is here and it came with no shortage of drama and entertainment value. Something that has kept fans of the show hooked for five seasons, bringing even more fans on board along the way.

The first episode of season six of Uthando Nesthembu opened up with each of the wives sharing their position on the head of the household and Musa Mseleku’s desire to take on yet another wife.

Most of the wives seem to have come on board with the decision, however, the youngest wife, MaNgwabe has drawn a line in the sand stating that she will leave should he forge on with his decision to marry a woman currently referred to as “number five”.

The Uthando Nesthembu episode then sees Musa meet up with his first wife, MaCele, who asked for a meeting to discuss his failed attempts at getting his wives’ to buy-in to bringing “number five” into the family.

Musa then put his foot down, telling his wife that he fears nothing and no one, and that he “will not be controlled”.

“MaCele forgets that I lost a wife whom I loved but I am still standing today,” he added, referring to a wife of his that had previously died.

“If anyone wants to leave, I will not stand in their way,” said the Uthando Nesthembu patriarch.

Their conversation ended with MaCele asking to call another meeting to discuss “number five” and the pain that this conversation has caused the other wives.

MaNgwabe ponders divorce

Prior to the meeting, MaNgwabe met up with her mother to ask permission to leave her marriage.

Her mother was visibly disturbed by her request, especially having been part of a polygamous marriage herself. However, she told MaNgwabe that she could not bring herself to advise her to leave.

She ended their conversation with a bit of advice, saying – “If you are no longer happy in love, I won’t force you to stay in that fire”.

Mbali’s mother also expressed her disappointment that Musa had not fulfilled all the traditional marital rites that he was supposed to for his marriage to MaNgwabe and yet he had his sights set on entering into another marriage.

MaKhumalo meets with her dad

MaKhumalo’s conversation with her father differed greatly from that of NaNgwabe’s with her mother as MaKhumalo and her father ultimately reached the same decision to regards to Musa taking on a fifth wife. MaKhumalo’s father said that he had no problem with it as long as his daughter was still happy in her marriage.

She then told her father that as long as a new wife takes nothing away from her comfort and security, she is fine with it.

The family meeting

The Uthando Nesthembu episode concluded with the much-awaited family meeting which reached no apparent resolution.

