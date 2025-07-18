WATCH: ‘Come get me, I am not above the law’ — Kelly Khumalo hits back at Advocate Teffo’s Senzo Meyiwa murder claims

Advocate Teffo alleged that Kelly Khumalo mistakenly shot and killed Senzo Meyiwa during an interview on Podcast and Chill.

Award-winning singer Kelly Khumalo has responded to Advocate Malesela Teffo’s claims regarding the murder of Senzo Meyiwa.

Meyiwa was shot and killed at Khumalo’s mother’s home in Vosloorus in 2014.

On Podcast and Chill on Thursday, Teffo claimed Meyiwa’s death was not due to a robbery, alleging that Khumalo mistakenly shot and killed him.

“It was a fatal mistake. Kelly Khumalo shot and killed Senzo instantly at about half past eight… I state this further under oath — it was a fatal mistake,” he said.

Teffo was previously involved in the case as a defence lawyer for four of the accused. He withdrew from the trial in July 2022.

Kelly Khumalo: ‘Enough is enough’

In a video posted on Friday morning, Kelly Khumalo said she was tired of people dragging her name through the mud.

“Enough is enough. It stops here and it stops today. I’m done being diplomatic. I’m not going to release press statements or waste money hiring lawyers to speak on my behalf,” she said.

“If you truly believe I am capable of what you’re accusing me of, then it’s very simple — come and get me. I’m not above the law. But I’ve had enough of people dragging my name through the mud. It stops now,” she added.

