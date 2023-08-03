‘It’s an attack on the Afrikaans community’- fans petition to save 7de Laan

By Bonginkosi Tiwane

The longer the relationship, the harder it is to let go.

Such is the bond between 7de Laan and its audience that a petition to save the two-decade-long running soapie from being canned is gaining steam, with just under 30,000 signatures gathered so far.

SABC 2 announced last month 7de Laan will come to an end in December this year. The Afrikaans TV show has been on South African screens for 24 seasons, spanning 23 years.

But a petition started by Jermaine Christians is determined to save the show.

Won’t let go

“This is not just an attack on us as loyal fans and viewers but on the Afrikaans community as well. This soapie is known for its large road show campaigns to interact with fans and viewers,”read the petition.

7de Laan made its debut on SABC 2 in April 2000. Some of the much-loved characters from the show include Oubaas (Pierre van Pletzen) Hilda (Annelisa Weiland) and the Meintjes family.

In 2014, 7de Laan scooped the Soapie of the Year award at the Saftas for a third consecutive year.

Taking it to other channels

The petition called on other channels to consider adopting the SABC soapie.

“The success behind the show comes from real life storylines, multiculturalism and catering for the needs of every South African who could relate.

“If not, we the fans of 7de Laan would like to urge other production houses such as e.tv or even KykNET to buy into the idea of 7de Laan, not just saving the jobs of cast members and crew but also the number one Afrikaans soapie in South Africa.

“We plead with other production houses to make use of this opportunity to try and #Save7deLaan for good this time.

“How do you shut the doors of an award winning soapie with millions of viewers? This does not make sense and we believe as viewers there’s more to the story,” said organisers.

The petition also shared the email address of SABC publicist Caroline Phalakatshela, for viewers to directly send through their grievances.

Farewell tour

While fans try keep it on air, the SABC has announced the soapie’s cast will go on a tour next month in the Eastern Cape.

“7de Laan actors will be touring the region between 1-2 September, making stops in three fantastic locations for meet and greets with their dedicated fans,” said the broadcaster.

The tour will make stops in Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth), Uitenhage and Jeffreys Bay.

“As a special treat for the fans in Gqeberha, the roadshow will also serve as the final Farewell Tour to the city. This will be an emotional and memorable occasion as the actors bid farewell to the fans close to their hearts.”

Some of the actors that will be on tour include Kristen Raath (Amorey Welman), Hildegardt Whites (Bonita Basson), David Rees (Chris Welman) and Jaques de Silva (Denzil Jonker).

