MTN and Disney+ launch mobile plan: Here’s everything you need to know

Compiled by Xanet Scheepers

MTN South Africa and Disney+ are in the process of launching a mobile plan for Disney+ in South Africa.

The Disney+ Mobile Plan with MTN will offer viewers access to Disney+’s vast catalogue of content from the streamer’s iconic brands of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, as well as general entertainment from Star.

Using mobile phones and tablets, subscribers will have access to features such as SD data-saver streaming, including the feature for parents to set kids profiles to access age-appropriate content.

Bringing South Africans world class entertainment on the go

In a statement, MTN SA General Manager for Digital Services Jason Probert said they are proud to enter into this agreement with Disney+ as they collaborate to offer South Africans world class entertainment on the go.

“By streaming Disney+ on South Africa’s top mobile network, we will offer our customers the ultimate experience in enjoying their favourite series and movies, both old and new. Offering Disney+ Mobile presents great opportunities for the future, and we look forward to pursuing many additional features for our customers,” Probert added.

How much will the Disney+ MTN plan cost?

It will cost R49 to sign up for a Disney+ mobile plan.

“Paying for that bundle with their airtime or adding it to their bill, they will get 500MB of free streaming data per month. MTN will also offer its customers a Disney+ mobile entertainment pass that will include 2GB of streaming data for R59 per month. Plans are in development for further Disney+ offers for MTN customers,” the statement explained.

A launch date for the Disney+ Mobile Plan has not yet been announced.

Christine Service, Senior Vice President and General Manager of The Walt Disney Company said Disney+ joining forces with MTN gives South African subscribers another way to access their vast selection of blockbuster films, iconic series and brand-new Disney+ Original titles at home or on the move.

