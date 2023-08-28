Drum roll please… Meet the first Masked Singer SA winner

Disguised as Lollipop, the singer fended off challenges from Maps and Abdul to clinch the title of the TV show.

Sama-award winning singer Holly Rey was unveiled as the Masked Singer SA winner over the weekend beating stiff competition from Lion (Abdul Khoza) and Tree (Maps Maponyane).

“I had the time of my life doing this, it was like being a kid the whole time,” said Holly.

Disguised as Lollipop, the Durban-born singer was crowned the first queen of The Masked Singer South Africa stage. The win capped of a successful month for the singer who earlier this month walked away with the award for Pop Artist of the Year for Stripped at the Basadi in Music awards.

Dominant

Holly clinched the coveted Golden Mask Trophy when Lollipop crushed the Rhino in the show’s epic smack down. In this battle, the two costumed contenders performed a duet of Justin Bieber’s Baby.

The TV show started with two face-offs during which the remaining four costumed contenders had to secure their spot in the battle. First, Lollipop eliminated Lion and then Rhino chopped down Tree.

When Lion took off his mane, the king of the jungle was unmasked as award-winning actor Abdul Khoza. Then, Tree turned out to be media personality Maps Maponyane. Following his reveal, Maps confessed he always makes important decisions, but participating in The Masked Singer South Africa was the best one ever, as it allowed him to show his “other side.”

The riddle of the Rhino, which gave the show’s four celebrity detectives sleepless nights, was also finally solved. The Masked Singer South Africa’s runner-up, Rhino, was Afrikaans music superstar Kurt Darren.

“Lollipop was born to be a history maker. Lollipop was born to be a record-holder. She became the first woman to win Song of the Year after the legendary Brenda Fassie twenty years ago. Lollipop is Holly Rey,” said judge Somizi Mhlongo.

Timely

Following her win on Masked Singer, Holly has capitalized on the attention around her and released new music, Ngiyazifela. The single is expected to be part of her upcoming EP, 3AM.

“So excited to share this EP with you, I know it’s taken a while but it’s finally ready. Part one of the 3AM EP is dropping on 15 September. Are you ready for a new sound and some dope features?” she teased her fans earlier this month.

