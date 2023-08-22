SA Heroes Awards to honour Zola 7 and Khabonina Qubeka

The 5th edition of the annual SA Heroes Awards will honour TV personalities Zola 7 and Khabonina Qubeka with the Ubuntu & Art of Giving Awards.

The prestigious awards ceremony will be held on 30 September at the Joburg Theatre.

SA Heroes Awards Founder, Amanda Matshaka, said SA Heroes Awards celebrate people who go out of their way to make a difference in their communities.

“These are unsung heroes who take care of orphans, they train and mentor young people, they help the poor, the elderly, and the vulnerable. We are proud to honour and celebrate these philanthropists and hope that our gesture inspires others to follow suit.

“We cannot wait for the government to better our people’s lives when we have it in us to lend a

helping hand.”

Zola 7 and Khabonina Qubeka express gratitude

Zola 7, whose real name is Bonginkosi Dlamini, said he is grateful for the recognition. Zola is an award-winning kwaito singer, actor, and TV star.

Through his popular SABC1 show called Zola 7, he helped many people achieve their personal and social development goals such as building libraries for their communities.

SA Heroes Awards says it is for his community development work throughout the years that he is bestowed the Ubuntu Honorary Award.

“Thank you for the recognition of the work I have done for the people. Receiving this award is an honour.”

Khabonina Qubeka, who is an award-winning actress, choreographer, and wellness and lifestyle coach, said this award could not have come at a better time.

“I’m feeling powerful as a woman, a mother, a nurturer, and I’m inspired by the work I’m currently doing in schools and future plans I have for schools as The Khabonina Foundation.

“The biggest lesson I put forward is that giving back should come naturally, use your voice and any platform you may currently have to give back,” she added.

The awards ceremony will be hosted by actress Linda Njotini-Ugbobuaku. The 5th annual SA Heroes Awards promise to be an inspiring, empowering, fun-filled, and entertaining evening celebrating unsung heroes.

The entertainment line-up includes Radio 2000’s Ntombi Meso, Comedian King Nqoba Ngcobo, performer and linguist Minister of Indigenous Languages Pule Kajanolintji, Isiko, Lungi Shezi, and many more.

