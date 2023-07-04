Miss South Africa returns to SABC after 23 years this Sunday

By Lineo Lesemane

The Miss SA competitions were last broadcasted on SABC3 in 1999, when Heather Hamilton was crowned Miss SA.

The pageant returns to the public broadcaster this year with not only the live crowning but also a five-part Crown Chasers series.

The series will give viewers a look into the process of becoming Miss SA through a series of challenges, tasks, and mentorship sessions.

Head of local productions at the SABC, Lala Tuku, said they are excited to have Miss SA back on the channel.

“The SABC remains the home of events of national importance, and our logline for S3 is ‘Open Up’. To the Miss South Africa finalists, open up new worlds, transcend borders, and be the best ambassadors you can be for South Africa.”

Host, judges & celebrity guest judges

Crown Chasers will debut on SABC3 this Sunday, 9 July, hosted by Miss SA and Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi.

Joining Zozi, is two judges, Bonang Matheba, and Leandie du Randt. There will also be a celebrity guest judge each week.

Guest judges include Miss South Africa 2018, Dr Tamaryn Green Nxumalo, Miss South Africa 2001, Vanessa Carreira Coutroulis, Miss South Africa 2010, Bokang Montjane-Tshabalala, fashion designers, Gert Johann Coetzee, and Khosi Nkosi as well as businesswomen Koo Govender.

Miss SA Organisation CEO, Stephanie Weil, said they are thrilled to be back on SABC3.

“Not only for the final pageant event but also with a real game changer that is the Crown Chasers series. We said we’d shake things up, do things differently, and bring a new level of interest to the Miss SA competition. I believe we have done just that.”

The organisation has scored several sponsors, including L’Oréal Paris and the first black-owned energy drink in Mzansi co-founded by DJ Sbu and Siphiwe Likhuleni Shongwe, MoFaya.

Simphiwe said they have always hoped that their story ignites passion and inspires those who have started to empower themselves.

“We celebrate the untold African and South African stories. This relationship is based on the commonality of shared values and makes the partnership with Miss South Africa a natural fit. We have had a blast working with the Miss South Africa finalists, who are passionate and dynamic young women, making it for themselves and wanting to give back to their communities.”

Marketing Manager for L’Oréal Paris Skin, Makeup, and Hair, Ayanda Mackay, said they are honoured to be one of the official sponsors of Miss SA 2023.

“This partnership allows us to support and uplift women as they journey to redefine what it means to be a beauty queen. We believe that when women are empowered, they can achieve anything they set their minds to, and we are thrilled to be a part of this incredible platform.”

