PICS: Inside Tamaryn Green and Ze Nxumalo’s Saint-Tropez getaway

By Xanet Scheepers

While South Africans are braving the icy winds and rain, former Miss South Africa, Dr Tamaryn Green Nxumalo and her husband, Ze, jetted off to warmer pastures in France to celebrate his 30th birthday.

Tamaryn, who was crowned Miss South Africa 2018, has been serving looks from the sunny French Riveira on her Instagram account.

The former beauty pageant holder shared two snaps of her wearing a flowy patterned green and black skirt with a long wide-sleeved crop top, rocking her sunnies, hair straight down her back.

Green only captioned the two photographs of her standing on a balcony overlooking the ocean with the words ‘Day 1’ on 14 June 2023.

Tamaryn also shared a video of their activities on their first day in Saint-Tropez. In the clip, her and Ze appear to be on holiday with a group of friends.

The group spend their first day exploring the town and spending some down time lounging on the sandy beach and enjoying the delicious local cuisine.

Tamaryn wasn’t the only one serving looks on their holiday. Ze also dressed to impress for dinner, receiving a lot of love and complements about his stylish appearance from his wife’s followers.

Tamaryn celebrates Ze’s birthday

Zesimdumise Ndwandwe Nxumalo turned 30 on 16 June. The businessman studied at the University of Witswatersrand where he obtained a bachelor of law degree after matriculating from Kearsney College in 2010.

Ze and Tamaryn were married in April 2022 in Stellenbosch. The newly-weds still seem very much in love as Tamaryn shared the sweetest birthday message to her husband on Instagram.

“Happy Birthday my love. Words are never enough to appreciate how much you mean to me. May God watch you and give you favour in all you do,” she captioned a beautiful photo of the two of them posing on a boat.

Several friends and followers took to the comments section to wish Ze a happy birthday, including Layla Kolbe andd Natasha Joubert.

