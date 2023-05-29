‘I could never have imagined’ – Thuso Mbedu thrilled for being the new spokesperson for L’Oréal

By Lineo Lesemane

Congratulations are in order for the internationally renowned actress Thuso Mbedu following her big announcement of her L’Oréal ambassadorship deal.

The Woman King star revealed that she is the new spokesperson and ambassador for L’Oréal Paris in the Sub-Saharan Africa region.

She said she is thrilled to be representing her African community within this “incredible” global brand.

“Growing up, one never saw oneself as beautiful. I could never have imagined that one day I would have the honour of being L’Oréal Paris’ first Sub-Saharan African spokesperson. A brand that stands for women empowerment, with a strong sense of diversity, sisterhood and feminism.

“So far, I’ve enjoyed learning about the innovative technology behind L’Oréal’s product range and the ground-breaking strides made in understanding African skin. Their products are amazing, and I’m thrilled to be representing my African community within this incredible global brand,” she said in a media statement.

Many fans and celebrities, including the former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi, Viola Davis, Gail Mabalane, and Ama Qamata, just to mention a few, have since taken to the comments section to congratulate Thuso.

L’Oréal Paris welcomes Thuso

The French personal care company said it is thrilled to announce the talented South African actress as a new brand ambassador and spokesperson for L’Oréal Paris in the Sub-Saharan Africa region.

“In addition to her successful international acting career, Thuso is passionate about empowering women and girls by providing them with educational resources alongside the non-profit organisation, Save The Children.

“Together, we look forward to inspiring and uplifting individuals of all backgrounds to embrace their beauty, celebrate diversity and foster self-confidence. Welcome to the L’Oréal Paris Family, Thuso!” L’Oréal Paris said in a statement shared on Instagram.

More ambassadorship deals

In March this year, Thuso announced that she is the new ambassador for Christian Dior. She also gave her fans a sneak peek inside her Gris Dior campaign (a scent that is part of La Collection Privée Christian Dior) behind the scenes shoot.

“Come behind the scenes with me for the #DareInGrisDior campaign with @diorbeauty,” she wrote.

Dior Beauty wrote: “#DareInGrisDior with @Thuso.Mbedu With #GrisDior, she owns her power and dares to rise up.”

