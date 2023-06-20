Miss SA finalist Levern José withdraws from the competition amid bullying accusations

By Lineo Lesemane

Miss South Africa organisation has released a statement announcing that the top 12 finalists Levern Rose has exited the competition.

Social media users called for Levern to be kicked out of the competition this past weekend after several people accused her of bullying.

In a statement sent to The Citizen, the organisation labelled the bullying allegations baseless, adding that the beauty queen’s withdrawal from the competition is due to the attacks she has faced in the past week on social media.

“The pain of being a target has left an indelible mark on my heart”

Levern said she was bullied in high school and she does not condone any form of abuse and bullying.

“As a survivor of bullying, I learned how to protect myself from bullying during my school years. If my actions in protecting myself caused harm to anyone, I offer my sincere apologies. The pain of being a target has left an indelible mark on my heart, and I would never intentionally cause hurt or contribute to someone else’s suffering.

“Kindness, respect, and empathy have always been my guiding principles and I have unwaveringly worked to adhere to these values. It deeply troubles me that such grave accusations could be levelled against me. While I firmly believe in my own accountability and responsibility, I also hold steadfastly to the principles of fairness and justice,” she said in a statement.

Levern is receiving counselling

The organisation shared that Levern is receiving counselling from their mental health partner, the South African Depression And Anxiety Group (SADAG).

“The Miss South Africa Organisation does not condone bullying of any kind. We accept Levern’s decision to pull out of the competition and respect her for owning her truth and taking this time to focus on her own healing,” said the organisation.

In addition, Levern said she is determined to work against bullying and to bring about wider awareness about it.

“I am unwavering in my stance to upholding what is right and just. I am human; the pressure has been immense and has taken its toll on me. Together, let us strive for fairness and compassion in all our interactions with others,” she said.

