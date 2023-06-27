WATCH: Inside Bonang Matheba’s 36th birthday party

By Lineo Lesemane

Videos and pictures from Bonang Matheba’s 36th intimate birthday celebration have made rounds on social media.

She dazzled at her white themed party attended by close family and friends, including Mzansi rapper Boity Thulo and Zimbabwean reggae star Buffalo Souljah.

😭😭😭❤️ thank you my dear friend. https://t.co/kjRJ7WKbqL— Bonang Matheba 👑 (@Bonang) June 26, 2023

Her mom, Charlotte Mokoena, also penned a sweet birthday note on Twitter wishing her a happy birthday.

“Celebrating You @Bonang! Happy birthday Mmaweledi my baby. You deserve all the happiness coming your way. Celebrating your beautiful soul, tenacity, resilience, fortitude, your kindness, and your generosity. Love you BoniGirl and super proud of You. Onwards!”

…thank you Mama Charlotte for blessing us with such a powerhouse @Bonang …who wudnt want u to be his or her mom, ur messages are always profound and everytime u speak I see mme motswadi. You looked stunning mama… what a way to celebrate the Queen👑❤🐝— Teboho Bonang Dhlamini (@Dhlamini_TGF) June 25, 2023

Bonang’s current project

The television presenter and radio personality shared on Twitter, on Monday, that she is currently busy with the Miss SA Crown Chasers shoot.

The organisation announced a few days ago that Bonang, alongside Leandie du Randt, will judge the very first Miss South Africa television show, Crown Chasers.

Hosted by the former Miss SA and Miss Universe, Zozibini Tunzi, the show will air on SABC3 on Saturday, 8 July, at 4pm.

Speaking about her role as a judge, Bonang said she is looking for someone who’ll play a great ambassadorial role, someone who is passionate about her CSI projects, and an advocate for social justice.

“I am looking for a young modern woman that South Africans can aspire to be like, somebody that they see a little bit of themselves in; someone that is relatable, proudly South African, and someone who carries herself with dignity, grace and elegance.

Obviously, she has to be beautiful but she must also have a wonderful and zesty personality.

“Somebody that gravitates towards people and who people gravitate towards – that X-factor! I believe the woman who ultimately wins was born to be Miss South Africa and has the essence of a Miss South Africa. It’s our responsibility to identify her,” she said as quoted in a press release.

Bonang said the series will give everyone a greater opportunity to get to know the girls competing for the Miss SA title and also a chance to experience a 360-degree view of their personalities.

….I love working with passionate people. An amazing experience all ‘round!! Thank you @Official_MissSA. ❤️👸🏾— Bonang Matheba 👑 (@Bonang) June 26, 2023

