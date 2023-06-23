Zozibini Tunzi to host ‘Crown Chasers’ – the very first Miss SA TV show

Compiled by Xanet Scheepers

The Miss South Africa organisation announced on Friday morning that the former Miss Universe and Miss South Africa title holder, Zozibini Tunzi, will be the host of the very first Miss South Africa television show, Crown Chasers.

While Zozi is no stranger to having television cameras focussed on her, as she made her big screen debut in last year’s The Woman King, the beauty queen is spreading her wings to include television host to her long list of accomplishments.

“Hosting a TV series for the first time has been a beautiful experience. It came as second nature to me because the show is about a world with which I am very familiar.

“What made it even more fulfilling was being a part of helping build it from the start, and every step of the way, from an executive producing perspective,” the beauty pageant holder said in a statement.

What to expect from Crown Chasers

There will be five episodes, each 60-minutes long where the Miss South Africa finalists are placed in real life scenarios that include challenges based on the four pillars of Miss South Africa – duty, championship, empowerment and beauty.

A challenge winner will be chosen each week by a judging panel comprising of Bonang Matheba and Leandie du Randt as well as a weekly celebrity guest judge.

At the end of each episode, the judges will vote off one of the contestants, with the seven remaining finalists going through to participate in the live grand finale on August 13.

Why you should watch the Miss SA series

Zozi says Crown Chasers will give South Africans a full picture behind the process of choosing a Miss South Africa.

The former Miss SA says the special factor of the show is that it will give South Africans an opportunity to fall in love with the women competing for the crown and watch them grow during their journey to becoming the country’s new Miss SA.

“When your favourite contestant becomes Miss South Africa, it will feel as though you have walked with them every step of the way and learnt what kind of woman they are. There’s just something so beautiful about feeling included and being a part of your new Miss South Africa’s journey,” Zozi says.

What will the judges be looking for?

Television presenter, radio personality and actress Bonang Matheba says she is looking for someone “who’ll play a great ambassadorial role; who is passionate about her CSI projects; someone who is an advocate for social justice and someone who will play a role in terms of being a spokesperson for the youth of our country”.

The social media personality adds that she is looking for a young modern woman that South Africans can aspire to be like, somebody that they see a little bit of themselves in; someone that is relatable, proudly South African and someone who caries herself with dignity, grace and elegance.

Bonang says the tv series will give them, the judges, a better opportunity to get to know the girls because they get taken through all these challenges where you will really experience a 360-degree view of their personality.

Actress, presenter, voice artist, model, author and entrepreneur, Leandie du Randt says she is looking for the woman that has that Miss South Africa feel to her when she walks into the room; “someone who must be able to be the best version of herself at all times, and someone who is memorable, has a presence and a purpose in her heart to serve and lead the country in being the best it can be”.

Crown Chasers will premiere on SABC 3 on Saturday, 8 July, at 4pm.

