Ticked off on TikTok: The wild, wacky world of Afrikaans content creators

'Tiek Tok Boem!' explores the world of Afrikaans TikTok where no drama is too big, and no scandal is off-limits.

From drama, feuds, to bathroom blunders, “Tiek Tok Boom!” shows how fast fame can go off the rail. Picture: Supplied

Tiek Tok Boem! is a 90-minute documentary that explores the unpredictable world of Afrikaans TikTok.

The film sheds light on the more controversial aspects of the platform, where creators take risks and push boundaries, often leading to moments that raise eyebrows.

Created by Rian van Heerden and Provoco (the team behind Sex in Afrikaans), the documentary gives viewers a glimpse into some of the most talked-about TikTok accounts.

Notable figures featured include:

🔵 Christiaan Otto, Christiaan met 2 A’s, with nearly 300k followers;

🟣 Amelda Claassen, Queen Amelda, with almost 80k followers;

🟢 Leigh Pascheka Husselman, Leigh Pascheka, with 65k+ followers;

🟠 Johnny van Rensburg, King Binlaken, with 50k+ followers; and

🟡 Teresa van der Bergh, Terrible Tess, with 35k+ followers.

Watch the explosive trailer here:

TikTok takedowns: Where vibes go viral

Terrible Tess’s big oops

Terrible Tess became widely known after a controversial TikTok live in which she accidentally turned her phone downward while using the bathroom. This spontaneous moment quickly went viral, turning Tess into an overnight sensation. In Tiek Tok Boem, she discusses the unexpected outcome of this incident and its impact on her rise to fame.

Amelda vs Leigh

The documentary explores the heated rivalry between Queen Amelda and Leigh Pascheka, which escalated after Amelda’s daughter joined a TikTok live with Leigh. This prompted Amelda to flush her ex’s ashes down the toilet during a Live, sparking more drama between the two. Both influencers explain how their personalities and actions fuelled the conflict.

Attempted suicides live on TikTok

One of the most shocking elements revealed in the documentary is the extreme level of online hate many controversial TikTokkers face. Van Heerden shares how disturbing it was to witness the impact of these comments, including stories of creators like Tippex retreating to life on a farm to escape the backlash. The documentary also touches on the attempts by both Amelda and Leigh to take their lives during live streams.

Christiaan, Dr Phillips, and Nina’s love triangle

The documentary delves into the complicated love triangle between Nina, Christiaan met 2 A’s, and Dr Phillips. Despite their differences, both Christiaan and Dr Phillips agree they want nothing to do with Nina. Alcohol seems to have played a significant role in the ongoing tensions, with Dr Phillips advising Nina to cut back on drinking.

Bin Laken vs Bolhuis

Bin Laken, another controversial TikTokker, faces serious accusations and an investigation by private investigator Mike Bolhuis. Multiple TikTokkers accused Bin Laken of sabotaging their reputations, adding to the growing controversy surrounding him. In Tiek Tok Boem, Bin Laken explains his actions: “I give people a show. That’s what people want. Even if it comes with hate, I will put on that show.”

Other interviewees include Devilsdorp journalist Marizka Coetzer, social media influencer Themba Robin, comedian and writer Melanie du Toit (Mel die storieverteller), and psychologist Sanam Naran. They offer insight into the cultural and psychological impact of this new wave of digital stardom.

As Marizka says in the trailer, “It’s a disaster waiting to happen. You’re just waiting for it to blow up.”

*Tiek Tok Boem! can be streamed on Showmax.

NOW READ: Watch these Netflix docs to boost your brainpower