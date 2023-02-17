These are the most pirated shows in the United States

ETX Daily Up

2022 was a great year for series, between the arrival of many new creations and new seasons of already established appointment television. And it was a bonanza for both the multitude of streaming platforms as well as for pirate sites. The trade publication Variety has taken a look at the most pirated series of 2022 with the help of the anti-piracy firm Muso.

Ten most illegally watched series

In the report “The New Face of Content Piracy,” Muso has listed the ten most watched series illegally in the United States, via illegal streaming sites, torrent sites (Torrenting is the act of downloading and uploading files through the BitTorrent network. Instead of downloading files to a central server, torrenting involves downloading files from other users’ devices on the network) or through downloads.

And it’s House of the Dragon, broadcast on HBO, which takes first place. The prequel follows in the footsteps of its original series, Game of Thrones, which was also the most pirated series at the time of its broadcast.

ALSO SEE: Bruce Willis diagnosed with dementia

Animated series, less accessible in the United States, are among the most likely to be watched illegally by internet users.

This trend has resulted in the second place being held by manga series Chainsaw Man, season 6 of the series Rick and Morty arriving in third place, the first season of anime series Bleach taking sixth place, the first season of manga series SPY x FAMILY nabbing ninth and season 2 of the manga The Rising of the Shield Hero snagging tenth.

In contrast to the ranking of the most watched series in 2022 from Nielsen, Netflix series are conspicuous by their absence.

Stranger Things, Wednesday and Ozark do not figure among the most pirated series on American soil.

This is mainly due to the fact that it is now much easier to share your Netflix account password with a third party, making it easier and cheaper to share.

However, given the new policy of Netflix, aiming to make this option paid, the ranking could be radically altered in 2023.

ALSO SEE: RHODurban: Nonku shows off her ‘gangster man’ in cringe-worthy video

Top 10 most pirated shows