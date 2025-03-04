Mummy Pig is pregnant! Peppa Pig’s mum announces she is expecting a new piglet

Mummy Pig is pregnant and a new ‘Peppa Pig’ episode airing next month will show her making a baby announcement to Peppa and George.

Mummy Pig shared that Peppa and George are enthusiastic about the new arrival, frequently inquiring about the baby and asking if it will like muddy puddles. Picture: Screengrab

In an exciting development for fans of the beloved children’s show Peppa Pig, Mummy Pig has announced that she is expecting her third child with Daddy Pig.

That’s right – Peppa and George’s caring, cheerful mum will soon welcome a new sibling. This joyful news promises to bring new adventures and fun-filled moments to the already wonderful world of Peppa Pig.

Mummy Pig recently shared the news during a special ITV’s Good Morning Britain segment. She expressed both excitement and slight overwhelm at the prospect of having three children under five running around the house. She shared that Peppa and George are enthusiastic about the new arrival, frequently inquiring about the baby and asking if it will like muddy puddles.

Watch Mummy Pig’s pregnancy revelation here:

Peppa Pig’s big sister adventure begins

Mummy Pig’s pregnancy adds a fresh dynamic to the show, bringing an extra dose of excitement and anticipation for young viewers. Peppa, known for her big personality and curious nature, is sure to have plenty of questions about the upcoming arrival. Will she be the best big sister ever? And what about George – her mischievous little brother? Will he be as excited or a little jealous?

The Peppa Pig series has always woven relatable family moments into its delightful storytelling. This new chapter will resonate with fans of all ages. As Peppa and her family prepare for their new arrival, it will be an entertaining journey filled with laughs, love, and the usual Peppa-style fun.

Peppa’s pigpen expands with baby sister

Peppa Pig aired in 2004 and has become a global sensation. It is broadcast in more than 180 territories and translated into 40 languages. The addition of a new family member is anticipated to resonate with young viewers, offering relatable content as they navigate the excitement of welcoming a new sibling, Esra Cafer, senior vice president of franchise strategy and management at Hasbro, the company that owns the Peppa Pig franchise, told The Independent.

“Pre-schoolers welcoming a new sibling will strongly relate to these new stories. They can learn how to handle the new moment,” Cafer said. “Even only children will delight in watching the ups and downs of having a new baby in the Peppa house. It allows parents and children to learn with Peppa as she navigates new territory.”

As Peppa and her family prepare for their new arrival, fans can look forward to heartwarming episodes that explore themes of family, change, and love, all delivered with the show’s signature charm and humour. This new chapter is sure to bring fresh adventures and delightful moments to the world of Peppa Pig.

