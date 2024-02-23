Mzansi Magic unveils riveting new historical drama series ‘Queen Modjadji’

This comes after the success of 'Shaka iLembe.'

After the success of Shaka iLembe, Mzansi Magic is set to captivate audiences again with its new Sunday night prime-time drama, Queen Modjadji.

This eagerly awaited series delves into the rich history of the legendary rainmaker of the Balobedu people, the first Queen Modjadji, whose lineage has reigned over the Balobedu clan for generations.

MultiChoice Group CEO for General Entertainment, Nomsa Philiso, expressed pride in bringing Queen Modjadji to the viewers.

“Bringing Queen Modjadji to our audiences meets their desire for television entertainment drawn from our heritage, and it also flows seamlessly into our plans to create a catalogue of drama series made in African languages.

“Queen Modjadji comes hot off the trail of Shaka Ilembe, which was a global phenomenon and very much an expression of MultiChoice’s strategy to drive home-grown, authentic African storytelling,” she said.

Queen Modjadji’s production is already underway

Helmed by Rhythm World Productions, Queen Modjadji‘s production is already in full swing.

Leading the production is the legendary playwright and producer Duma Ndlovu.

Ndlovu said with this show, they plan to take viewers on a journey through time and tradition, where every raindrop echoes the resilience and fortitude of those below.

“The earth, the elements, and the energy of humans connect in ways that are both physical and spiritual, both obvious and unseen. Queen Modjadji was a living embodiment of this, and so we will explore what this Royal title, and the women who’ve held it, have lived, sacrificed, lost, and achieved.

“And, at the same time, we want to be very entertaining – with a strong episodic storyline and historical detail set under unpredictable skies, where rain or storm echoes what is happening in the lives of those below,” he said.

