‘Shaka iLembe’ becomes best drama series in DStv history after only one episode

By Bonginkosi Tiwane

MultiChoice is getting back the investment it put into TV series Shaka iLembe as the series broke ratings records as it became the best-ever performance for a MultiChoice drama series in its history.

The show that has aired only twice is the biggest single investment that MultiChoice has made into a local production in its history.

Shaka iLembe has also reached number one on the DStv App across Zambia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Namibia, and other African countries.

The series will run for 12 episodes and a second season is expected to follow.

“In Shaka iLembe, our vision was to tell an epic African story, on a grand scale, and with the depth and finesse that can only come from a substantial investment.

“That audiences have bought into this storytelling universe is deeply affirming because it aligns to our understanding of the market appetite for this type of content,” said MultiChoice CEO for general entertainment, Nomsa Philiso, in a statement.

‘Shaka iLembe’ builds episode by episode

“This is a story that builds frame by frame, scene by scene, episode by episode. Stars like Thembinkosi Mthembu, Hope Mbhele, Mondli Makhoba and Lemogang Tsipa are still to be seen.

“So, in each episode going forward, fans can expect another layer of this remarkable story to be revealed. We want to keep viewers absolutely entertained and do justice to the incredible support Shaka iLembe is enjoying – from our audiences across South and Southern Africa to a wide array of media across the country.”

The series which tells the story of the Zulu king was created by Bomb Productions, who made classic South African stories like Yizo Yizo and Isibaya.

Shaka iLembe stars Nomzamo Mbatha, who is also one of the producers.

In numbers

The show is number one on the DStv app.

It recorded over 3.6 million viewers in one week.

It is the most trending topic on social media. With the #ShakaiLembe raking-in 20 million views on TikTok.

It was the number one trending topic on Twitter in South Africa for two days.

