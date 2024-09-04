What to expect from Mzansi Magic’s new reality show ‘Ama Grootman’ [VIDEO]

The show will premiere on Mzansi Magic in October.

Mzansi Magic is set to spice up your October with its latest reality show, Ama Grootman.

Premiering next month, the show promises to be a rollercoaster of luxury and drama, featuring an intriguing cast of six friends: Andile Khumalo, Bheki Hlophe, Busani Ndwalane, Bonga Madlala, Mpho Mbili, and Jackie Ngcobo.

A glimpse into the lives of ‘Omalume be Soft Life’

Ama Grootman dives into the lavish lives of Port Shepstone’s most talked-about men, who are affectionately known as ‘Omalume be Soft Life.’

These gents are living large after recently acquiring significant wealth, and the show offers a front-row seat to their extravagant lifestyle.

From high-end business ventures to dynamic romantic escapades, viewers will get an inside look at what it truly means to live the “soft life”.

Head of Reality Middle and Mass, Mbalenhle Ntuli said Ama Grootman opens up a new world on television, focusing on the “new money” phenomenon.

“Ama Grootman unveils a new universe on TV, focusing on the new money phenomenon, fast life, partying, dating, and maintaining the relationships that keep them grounded. This goes beyond the ‘Fast Life’ as these six friends manage their wealth, confront their issues, and tackle unresolved conflicts,” Ntuli shared.

Ama Grootman will premiere on Mzansi Magic on Thursday, October 24, at 20:00.

Social media reactions

Following the release of the show’s trailer, Mzansi Magic fans have expressed mixed reactions. Here are a few responses from X (formerly Twitter).

Samzin tweeted: “I am interested to know if producers of these reality shows do background checks of the people they’ll be airing. I mean we have “hard-working” husband and wife who appeared on Top Billing being investigated by SIU.”

I hope all their financial paperwork are in order 😂😂😂 families lives are at stake — Just Kev (@Kev_Heightz) September 3, 2024

