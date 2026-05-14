‘I am most disappointed in my choice of partners’: Letoya Makhene on relationships, motherhood and public scrutiny

'The Makhenes' star recently opened up about her decision to participate in the series and her reasons for sharing her private life on television.

Since its premiere on Mzansi Magic in April, The Makhenes has drawn public attention for its portrayal of the personal lives of the Makhene family.

The reality series follows family members as they navigate relationships, mental health, conflict and personal growth.

Recent episodes featured Letoya Makhene celebrating her partner’s birthday, while other family members opened up about mental health and personal struggles.

Opening up through reality television

Letoya Makhene recently opened up about her decision to participate in the series and why she chose to share her private life on television.

“It was my idea. I approached producers and shared my concept with them, and they then took it to the channel,” she said.

She said the show offered both a professional opportunity and a chance to address public perceptions about her life.

“Beyond it being a good financial opportunity and helping me get back on my feet after the first smear campaign against me shut down my work, it was also a chance to correct the narrative and allow people to decide for themselves, through my story, whether they want to love or hate me,” she said.

Makhene said years in the entertainment industry have shaped how she views trust and public life.

“I’ve had to grow a thicker skin and accept that not everyone can be trusted,” she said.

“We live in a world that can be cruel, where people will sometimes try to destroy you just to get ahead.”

Relationships, motherhood and self-reflection

She also spoke about motherhood and its emotional impact.

“That’s why it hurts so much knowing that some of my choices have affected them negatively,” she said.

“I’ve had to, and still continue to, do the work to forgive myself for where I’ve gone wrong. They are my world.”

On how she deals with public criticism, Makhene said she often turns to faith.

“I tend to retreat into my shell and pray a lot, just to find the strength and courage to face another day,” she said.

When asked about balancing her roles and public scrutiny, she said she is still navigating it.

“This is a difficult question for me to answer right now,” she said.

“I am most disappointed in myself when it comes to my choices in partners, and I have worked too hard to establish balance. I am currently on a journey of self-discovery.”

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