Former Miss South Africa and Miss World 2017, Demi-Leigh Tebow, has just added a new title to her name: mother.

From Miss Universe to mom: Demi-Leigh Tebow gives birth to baby Daphne Reign, marking a wonderful new chapter in her life.

The beloved South African beauty queen and philanthropist gave birth to her first child, a baby girl, this week. Her transformation from Miss Universe to mom, as she introduces Daphne Reign, is celebrated worldwide.

From Miss Universe to mom

Demi-Leigh, Tim Tebow and baby Daphne. Picture: Instagram

Demi-Leigh Tebow gives birth to baby Daphne Reign, and the world rejoices.

The journey from being Miss Universe to becoming a mom and giving birth to baby Daphne Reign is truly remarkable. Demi-Leigh Tebow is delighted to share this milestone with the world.

“Our daughter is here! We couldn’t be more grateful for the blessing and gift of this new little life.”

While the couple was yet to reveal the name of their baby girl, Demi-Leigh's excitement and gratitude in her post were deeply felt.

Tim, Demi Leigh, and baby Daphen Reign, Picture: Instagram

She continued: “We’re so grateful to the whole medical team that assisted us during my labour and delivery. From our doctor to our nurses and all the hospital staff — we are so grateful and thankful for you.”

Demi-Leigh also took a moment to thank her close friend, photographer Hannah Janoe. She thanked her for documenting their first moments with their newborn.

The announcement came via Instagram on July 6th, where Demi-Leigh shared the heartwarming news with her millions of fans around the world.

They celebrated the journey as they welcomed Daphne Reign. This was shared via a heartfelt post.

“To my sweet friend @hannahjanoe thank you for capturing one of the most special moments of our lives so perfectly.”

Tim Tebow and baby Daphne Reign. Picture: Instagram



Many praised the couple for their humility and authenticity throughout their pregnancy journey.

They tied the knot in a romantic Cape Town ceremony in 2020. Additionally, they have consistently shared their faith, philanthropy, and love for each other with the world.

Baby Daphne Reign. Picture: Instagram

The post, which has already garnered over 97,000 likes within the first hour, was met with an outpouring of congratulations.

Their foundation work, especially in areas of human trafficking awareness and child welfare, has made them one of the most admired couples on the international scene.

As Demi-Leigh reflected on her path to motherhood, she also shared: "Thank you to everyone who's been praying with us over her arrival. We are so incredibly thankful for all of the love and support we've felt."

She added, "We can't wait to share her name with you soon."

In another post, author and new mom Demi Leigh soon shared the baby’s name and picture.

The birth of baby Daphne Reign marked a beautiful transition.

The pretty little princess bears a striking resemblance to her beautiful mother.

Officially introducing the world to her baby girl, she shared the meaningful name: Daphne Reign Tebow.

In an emotional Instagram post, she revealed the touching story behind her daughter’s name. “‘Daphne’ is a name that’s been close to my heart since I was a little girl,” she wrote. “I never got to meet my mom’s mother, but her sister, Daphne, stepped in as a grandma figure.”

She continued, “She was so special to my mom and me… the epitome of grit and grace.” Demi-Leigh added, “I used to tell my mom, ‘I want to be just like Ouma Daphne one day.’” Naming her daughter Daphne was a lifelong dream. Thankfully, her husband, Tim Tebow, loved it just as much.

As for her daughter’s middle name, Demi-Leigh explained, “Reign… holds so much meaning. It’s inspired by a precious little girl Tim and I have loved deeply for years.” She added, “More than anything, her name reminds us that when you’re adopted into God’s family, you become a child of the King.”

Moreover, Demi-Leigh expressed, “You were made to rule and reign — not in power, but in purpose, love, and identity.”

This encapsulates hope and love.

“Daphne Reign Tebow — our answered prayer,” she wrote, beaming with gratitude.

Without a doubt, Demi-Leigh Tebow's remarkable journey will be cherished.