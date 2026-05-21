RHOD’s Jojo Robinson celebrates health victory after avoiding another painful surgery

The reality TV star opened up about the health challenges she has battled for years

Reality TV star and fan favourite Jojo Robinson is finally breathing a sigh of relief after revealing that she no longer needs to undergo kidney stone surgery.

The Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD) star took to social media with an emotional update, posting a video of herself dancing with excitement after receiving unexpected good news from her doctor.

“How you dance when you find out you no longer need to do the kidney stone surgery again?” she wrote.

Jojo shared that three out of the four kidney stones she was battling had passed naturally, while the remaining stone had become so small that doctors decided to postpone surgery and monitor it until next year.

“The relief,” she wrote. “If you suffer with kidney stones, you get it.”

The reality TV star also opened up about the painful health challenges she has quietly battled for years.

According to the reality TV star, recurring urinary tract infections and lower back pain were early warning signs that she ignored before eventually landing in a medical emergency two years ago.

She revealed that the condition became so severe that she nearly lost one of her kidneys.

“Trust me, you don’t want it to get there. It’s one of the most painful things you could go through,” she shared.

This time around, Jojo said she acted quickly after noticing the first signs of another infection.

Following tests, doctors discovered new kidney stones forming, prompting her to immediately begin trying to flush them out naturally before her scheduled surgery date.

To her surprise, it worked.

Jojo credited early detection, consistency and lifestyle changes for helping her avoid another operation.

The RHOD star then shared some of the remedies that helped her during her recovery journey, including drinking up to three litres of water daily, lemon water, apple cider vinegar, supplements and regular walking.

While she stressed that people should always consult a medical professional first, Jojo said awareness is key when it comes to kidney stones and prevention.

For now, though, the television personality is simply celebrating the moment.

“But for me… it’s happy dance. The weight that is gone right now,” she wrote alongside dancing emojis.