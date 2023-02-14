‘How did Vin Diesel blow up two helicopters with a car?’ – Reactions to new ‘Fast X’ trailer

Xanet Scheepers

The trailer for the 10th instalment of the Fast & Furious franchise dropped three days ago and the streets of social media are up in arms about one of the unrealistic stunts in Fast X, also known as Fast & Furious 10.

Scheduled to be released in the United States on 19 May, 2023, Dominic Toretto and most of the gang are back doing what they do best – unrealistic driving manoeuvres – and Dom once again protecting his family and gang from a bad guy who is out for revenge.

What to expect in Fast X

Described as ‘the start of the end of the road’, the 10th film in the Fast & Furious franchise will see Dom and the gang face a terrifying threat who emerges from the past who is fuelled on blood revenge, determined to destroy and shatter everything Dom has ever loved.

In 2011’s Fast Five, Dom and his crew took out nefarious Brazilian drug kingpin Hernan Reyes and decapitated his empire on a bridge in Rio De Janeiro. What they didn’t know was that Reyes’ son, Dante (Aquaman’s Jason Momoa), witnessed it all and has spent the last 12 years masterminding a plan to make Dom pay the ultimate price, and the ultimate target is Dominique’s 8-year-old son.

The 3 minute 42 second trailer has already garnered more than 31 million views since it’s release on 10 February, 2023.

Reactions to Fast X

While die-hard fans of the franchise only have good things to say about the movie, people over on Twitter are a little sceptic about some of the unrealistic stunts they saw in the trailer.

Watch the trailer below:

Here are some of the best reactions to the new Fast X trailer:

