YFM shakes up Mzansi radio as bold new 2026 line-up signals a fearless youth takeover

Youth radio giant unveils a daring, refreshed lineup set to redefine sound culture in 2026.

It’s that time of the year when the radio landscape changes for a year, and youth powerhouse YFM has officially announced a dynamic new lineup for 2026.

A louder vision for youth culture

The Johannesburg-based station has revealed sweeping changes to its programming roster, effective from 1 April. The changes promise listeners a sharper and more intentional listening experience.

Known for shaping youth conversations and breaking new sounds, the station is positioning itself for what insiders are calling a major cultural level-up.

Programme manager Phindile Ziqubu explained that the refreshed schedule reflects the brand’s constant evolution. Furthermore, she noted that the focus for 2026 is about being louder, bolder and more fearless in connecting with young listeners. The schedule also aims to help them navigate a rapidly changing world.

Hip hop Sundays enter a golden era

One of the most talked-about changes is the reinvention of Sunday evening hip hop programming.

Rising voice Roiii and celebrated producer DJ Sliqe will now take the reins from 7pm to 10pm.

Another big surprise is that “DJ Shimza” Ashley Raphala will present the “Karma Karma Radio” show every Saturday from 9pm to 10pm.

The move signals a strategic push to reconnect with core hip hop audiences while embracing fresh storytelling and sonic experimentation.

Listeners can expect curated sets, cultural debates, and deeper dives into the genre’s evolving identity in South Africa.

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Digital first shows the target Gen Z pulse

Beyond traditional broadcasting, the station is also expanding its digital footprint through its Beyond FM strategy.

Media disruptor Uncool MC will host It’s an Uncool Show. This format is dedicated to unpacking amapiano’s global dominance and underground movements. These movements are shaping the future of sound.

Meanwhile, personality Lerai steps into the spotlight with Money Talks. The show promises unfiltered conversations about politics, financial survival, and the socio-economic realities facing young South Africans. These South Africans are trying to build sustainable futures.

Mid-morning glow up, and prime time shake up

Another major transition sees Karen Mthethwa take over mid-mornings with The Glow Up from 9am to midday.

She replaces long-serving presenter Xtremme, who exits after more than a decade of shaping the station’s daytime energy.

Weekday nights will also undergo a bold transformation.

Media powerhouse Barbara Baxbara Moagi joins forces with Tulz Madala to co-host Uncensored from 8pm to 10pm.

The duo steps in following Dimpho Makgotho’s departure, who helmed the show for four years.

Weekend energy and future momentum

The refreshed schedule continues into weekends with Munaka Muthambi hosting The Rizz on Saturdays. This show brings personality-driven storytelling and youth lifestyle content to early evening audiences.

With this sweeping overhaul, YFM is not simply updating voices. It is redefining how youth radio can inspire participation, spark dialogue, and influence culture in real time.

As competition intensifies across platforms, the station’s fearless repositioning could determine how the next generation discovers music, identity, and belonging on the airwaves.