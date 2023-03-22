RHODurban recap: Jojo’s outburst slammed by viewers

Sandisiwe Mbhele

The latest episode of Real Housewives of Durban (RHODurban) started off on an explosive start when the ladies were left without a host after Jojo Robinson had an outburst and decided to leave.

Jojo was hosting her fellow housewives in the Drakensberg mountains, however, their dinner had much splatter and it wasn’t the conversations being had.

Jojo’s outburst

The chaos started when Jojo brought up the matter of her feeling like Annie Mthembu was insinuating she was an alcoholic. Jojo recalled when Annie went into her hotel room and commented that there was a smell of alcohol in the room.

The host says there is now an assumption that she is a heavy drinker, a comment that bewildered most of the women, as they thought she was exaggerating the situation.

Jojo says she was hurt by the comment, however, Annie was defensive. She said Jojo does drink and she was completely overreacting and took the comment out of context.

Nonku was the only woman to come to Jojo’s defence. Just moments later, Jojo, who was clearly angered, flung glasses of water on the floor, and some of the water splashed into Nonku’s eye.

What about Jojo's behavior is "out of character" when we literally saw her do this same thing last season? #RHODurban pic.twitter.com/7rsRBnI65s— Sisa (@TheTitanBaddie) March 22, 2023

She stormed off as many of the women condemned her actions, with Maria presuming the outburst was a clear indication of underlining issues Jojo has and it was “completely out of character”.

In her confessional, Jojo said she has had enough with her cast members, saying they continued to trigger her.

She added she is stepping away from RHODurban and the friendships, insinuating she was done with the show.

Many viewers of the show, however, didn’t’ feel much sympathy for Jojo.

Throughout the seasons of #RHODurban all the ladies have had fights but Jojo is the only one who thinks she is validated to be violent, then when she has to account she cries and wants to be the victim. At least she is leaving the show we won’t miss her classist & racist attitude— Melanin_Mmaps (@Melanin_Mmaps) March 22, 2023

If Jojo was a black person, she’d be vilified for all this. Jojo is a sugar baby who married for money, constantly bullies people, has unnecessary outbursts and escapes accountability w crocodile tears. A vile being. #RHODurban— blackanese (@browniiesugar) March 22, 2023

Sane is a liar

As the RHODurban ladies tried to rack their brains on Jojo’s actions, Sanelisiwe ‘Sane’ Bhengu felt it was time to address the comment she made that Annie had “slept her way to the top”.

Sane attempted to put the blame on Jojo. She said Jojo wanted to say those words as well, however, Sane then proceed to make her arguments in incoherent circles, as the women didn’t understand what she was trying to say.

Maria : "who actually said the Annie slept her way to the top"

Sane : " exactly thatbecause what I said was not exactly what I meant because u nonku and Jojo were actually saying Annie is arrogant, no I didn't say that my dear"

Slee and Annie :👀👀#RHODurban pic.twitter.com/b5xsX0uSyz— S K A M Z i E (@skamzie26) March 22, 2023

Sane is giving pathological liar. #RHODurban— Big L’egado (@lasizwe) March 22, 2023

Let’s be honest. Sane isn’t okay in the head. The way she lies isn’t healthy AT ALL #RHODurban pic.twitter.com/hIJwbpqx68— Viola (@_vyola) March 22, 2023

Sane admitted in her confessional she didn’t do herself justice when she tried to explain herself, however, the woman didn’t buy her story.

Sorisha Naidoo felt Sane needed to apologise to Annie and admit she made the comment.

Nonku and Slee reconcile

After agreeing that they won’t be friends going forward in earlier episodes, Nonku and Slee want to see if they can rekindle their friendship.

Slee has said in the past she doesn’t trust Nonku at all, however, Nonku said she would need time to see if they can be friends again.