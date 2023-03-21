OPINION: Are sex scenes in South African shows really necessary?

Kaunda Selisho

I get to speak to a lot of actors, producers and directors as part of my job. Often as part of the PR run for a new show or film and the conversation is usually about the mundanities of the job, but sometimes we get to go off script and speak about some interesting and real things.

Recently, sex scenes have been on my mind and because the first scene in Showmax’s new show, Adulting, is a sex scene, I decided to speak to the cast about just that.

Please note: The following article discusses themes of an adult nature and may contain risqué images for illustration purposes.

This is not the first time I have gotten to speak to the cast and crew of a show about sex scenes, however, and often, I get the same answer from them when I do, almost as though they’re reading from a script.

I often get some or other variation of the answer; “when deciding to do a sex scene, I ask myself, ‘is this really necessary?’”

This is the same answer that Adulting’s Nhalnhla Kunene gave at the premiere event for the show, adding that he felt as though there are so many sex scenes on South African television now and he frequently finds himself whether or not they are necessary to the story that is being told.

So, are sex scenes necessary?

Women don’t have to be exposed in sex scene for them to be “interesting” but it’s clear who directs and writes these, and who they cater for. Men don’t have to be exposed either but why can’t we treat both scene mates the same?— ThirstTrapp Tony (@Temptingtony__) March 20, 2023

Another cliche in film and TV is that art is supposed to imitate life and sex (and nudity, by extension) is a major part of life so why wouldn’t a sex scene be necessary in most stories about adult lives? Especially when looking at the romantic aspect thereof.

Additionally, it’s not like most couples ask themselves if sex is necessary before they engage in it. Sometimes, people have sex because they are bored, other times, because they are horny… They also have sex when they have missed their significant other or when they feel they need to reconnect.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE: Viewers of ‘The Wife’ are tired of the sex scenes

In stories about love and relationships, there are a million reasons why a couple might find themselves in the mood for sex and that is more real and necessary than any attempt at turning a sex scene into a deep and meaningful lesson.

What goes into filming a sex scene?

An actress during an intimate scene in Showmax’s ‘Adulting’ | Picture: Screengrab

Despite the fact that quite a few body parts may be visible on screen, sex scenes on most TV shows and in most films differ from porn because there is no penetration.

This is because actors are provided protective gear to wear for the duration of the scene. The gear for female genitalia is usually referred to as “ a modesty patch” while male actors usually wear a sock. In some high-budget productions, actors who are required to simulate full frontal nudity can even wear a prosthetic penis.

They are also provided with intimacy coaches who work with them before, during and after the production to ensure that everything remains consensual and professional.

“The sex scene I did on the show, it was nerve-wracking! Even though my co-actress had the same feeling…” said Kunene before adding that both he and his co-star in the scene were determined to deliver on what was required of them.

First scene of Adulting on Showmax 😳#adultingshowmax pic.twitter.com/PLcqEstdsU— Rotshidzwa Mange (@RotshidzwaMange) March 20, 2023

“That’s why the intimacy coaches come in, they take you through the process and how its done. They workshop you and your co-star… ‘which areas can you touch and which areas can you not touch? This area is a green area and this area is a red are, and from there, they show you, ‘ this is what we use in between you guys’, so, we don’t have sex for real,” added Kunene.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE: ‘Adulting’ on Showmax gets off to a sexy start

Kunene’s explanation was echoed by Thembonkosi Mtehmbu who is currently trending for his opening scene in adulting.

Are these sex scene in #TheBlackDoor real ? In fact they are real . There’s no amount of acting that can give us such . We having another emanuelle styled the black door . Etv is a well known porn Channel ..— Sibusiso Mabhola (@MabholaSibusiso) December 12, 2022

“First and foremost, I tell my girlfriend… the mother of my daughter, that I have scenes like this” quips Mthembu before explaining how he prepares for such scenes.

“You have to be careful, you have to respect your co-star and your mind is usually not even in it!” he adds, mentioning how male viewers often thinki that filming sex scenes with attrcative co-stars is a fun time.

“You mind is not even there because you’re playing a character.”

Luthando said he even worked with three different coaches for the duration of his time on the show, adding that he approached his job using Denzel Washington as a beacon.

Sharing a fact about the beloved legendary actor, Mthembu said that Washington still turns to acting coaches and goes for acting lessons despite being so revered for his craft and added that he wished to approach his job with the same humility, never assuming that he knows everything.

The nitty-gritty of sex scenes

Thabiso Rammusi and Hloni ‘Dippy’ Padi during an intimate scene in Showmax’s ‘Adulting’ | Picture: Screengrab

A 2022 article by Insider also revealed that actors often sign legal contracts that outline the details of the nudity that viewers see prior to even accepting the role.

The contract outlines things like; the type of nudity required, limitations on usage of the footage, and whatever else the actor and production team may need to agree on for that specific role.

Sometimes, the entire act is choreographed down to a tee by the director and intimacy coach and other times, actors are allowed to work together to decide how the scene will play out. There are also times when the people in the scene are given an opportunity to improvise.

In the event that an actor does not agree to film nude scenes, production often completes the scene with body doubles and/or computer-generated imagery (CGI).

PODCAST: The basics of BDSM according to a South African Disciplinarian