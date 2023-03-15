RHODurban – Is Nonku trying to dethrone Annie as this season’s villain?

Kaunda Selisho

The latest episode of The Real Housewives of Durban (RHODurban) felt like a fever dream of sorts because very little made sense. The episode ended with fight after fight breaking out amongst the cast with the motive for some of these fights remaining unclear.

Titled ‘Let Us Pray’ the episode opened with the two cliques meeting at their respective Queen Bees’ homes to pray ahead of the group trip to The Drakensberg.

Travelling in style

Organised by Jojo, the ladies made their way to the picturesque Sani Pass Resort in different modes of transport. Jojo was the first of the RHODurban cast mates to arrive after travelling by road.

In a similar fashion to last year’s trip, the fact that the show’s main Queen Bee, Sorisha Naidoo, arrived by helicopter while the rest of the cast drove became a major talking point at dinner.

Maria also made her way to the resort by road, travelling with Sane while Sorisha gave Annie and Slee a lift on a helicopter flight chartered by her husband, Vivian Reddy.

Sorisha does not want to drive anywhere when she can get there by helicopter 😭😭😭 #RHODurban— Precious ⁷ ✨🍊🪞 (@shasisstuff) March 15, 2023

Where is the host?

When Slee, Annie and Sorisha arrived, they were not greeted by their host who was hiding out in her room to avoid breaking the news to the cast that Sane was coming on the RHODurban trip.

ALSO READ: Nonku Williams gets real about being a Durban Housewife

The concierge beat her to it when he assumed Slee was Sane and tried to give her Sane’s room key.

And the drama begins

Those prayers shall go out the window #RHODurban— 🌻💛 (@herrkindness) March 15, 2023

Annie then took the opportunity to ask the concierge to change Sane’s room assignment and move her away from their rooms.

Jojo was also absent when Sane and Maria arrived and they were greeted by the resort manager instead.

Nonku’s dramatic entrance

Nonku Williams | Picture: Supplied/ Showmax

Nonku arrived the following day by helicopter and the rest of the ladies made fun of Sane, Jojo and Ruan who ran to welcome her.

The ladies, who were lounging by the pool left the pool area and went back to their rooms, leaving Nonku and her “fans” to relax by themselves.

She said, she said

Once the rest of the RHODurban group had left, the ladies got to talking about what the others had said.

Jojo complained about comments made by Annie the previous day before informing Nonku that Sorisha flew in with Annie and Slee.

Guys Jojo has me rewinding scenes because how she interprets things is scary. Unless it's an editing thing but tjo 😳 #RHODurban— K (@Not1relevant) March 15, 2023

This led to a game of broken telephone that came to a head at the group dinner.

Nonku kicked things off by asking Sorisha why she did not invite Jojo to travel with her, choosing to take Annie and Slee instead.

The moment was reminiscent of last year’s RHODurban chat that saw Jojo jump down Nonku’s throat for questioning Sorisha. This year, Jojo egged Nonku on while the other ladies looked on at the never-ending back and forth.

Nonku asked for a chance to speak to Sorisha alone to hash out their issues and Maria objected to this stating that the conversation would later be misconstrued when it is brought to the group.

Why is Sorisha beefing with a Nonku again? She inherited Sleep’s beef with Nonku. It doesn’t make sense #RHODurban— Noma (@Noma834294811) March 15, 2023

While she had the floor, Maria also asked about the alleged racist comment that Sane made about Annie. Annie claimed that Sane called her “a coloured from Cape Town”, and Sane vehemently denied ever saying such a thing.

The pair’s beef continued as they traded insults from across the table, ending the latest RHODurban episode on a cliffhanger.

Nonku is the old Annie of this season but as her stan I will never drag her and I will always defend her#RHODurban pic.twitter.com/qrg0vN35x9— Nene (@Sdudla_33) March 15, 2023

READ NEXT: RHODurban: Nonku’s man reveals that he was once arrested