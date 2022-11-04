Tweeps find Mel and Kiki’s arrogant tycoon storyline on ‘RHOPTA’ disgusting

Xanet Scheepers

The two blondes were not shy to show and voice their displeasure at the ‘definitely not five-star’ accommodation Rhona organised for their hike in Magaliesburg.

When you drive Lambo’s, not Polo’s, chances are that you will be less than impressed with the rustic surroundings and ablutions of the Black Horse Estate in Magaliesburg.

What was meant to be a treat for the women of Die Real Housewives van Pretoria turned into a nightmare when the hike and stay-over hit several potholes during the women’s time away.

Nature usually has a calming effect on most people, but the fresh air seemed to send Mel right into b*tch mode from the moment she arrived at the Black Horse Brewery & Distillery. Rhona was about to leave the high-maintenance blonde behind as she was fashionably late for their planned activity, but clearly Mel had an agenda and arrived right in the nick of time.

Mean Mel

As Mel only eats on Wednesdays, it’s clear that exercise is not part of her routine and could be why her nails came out during the hike. The women were walking up a hill when the blonde asked Rhona out of the blue if Mrs Globe is a rip-off of the Mrs South Africa competition.

Without missing a beat Mel dived straight into the next question, wanting to know how Rhona obtained the rights for the franchise.

Mel’s agenda for this line of questioning is unclear, and one can only assume that she just wanted to stir the pot a little and ruin a beautiful, peaceful day in nature for Renske, Marie and Rhona.

While Kiki sat to one side eating her fruit platter while Mel questioned and attacked Rhona verbally, she did throw in her two cents at some point to voice her opinion.

Nightmare dinner in Magalies for RHOPTA

All the women, with the exception of Mel, looked relieved when Marie suggested they head back to their rooms to get ready for dinner.

If Renske and Marie had known what would transpire around the ‘scampy’ dinner table, they would have surely opted for room service.

Mel’s confrontational behaviour continued throughout dinner during which she interrogated Rhona about several topics including whether the brunette thinks she is successful. Mel doesn’t really drink, so we can’t blame her confusing questioning line on the wine, which left us, and other viewers, extremely confused about where this line of questioning was heading.

Rhona also asked the blonde what exactly her agenda was as she was confused about the discussion they were having.

Mel then dropped a bomb-shell telling the women that she wants them to know that if they say anything about her – either amongst themselves – or to other friends and acquaintances, she will find out about it.

During her confessional Mel’s catty behaviour continued when she said she doesn’t think that Rhona has enough business knowledge to judge her (Mel’s) business. This remark comes after Rhona said in a previous episode that she doesn’t agree with the way in which Mel and Peet do business.

Twitter reacts to the latest episode of RHOPTA:

Hai guys Rhona has had not a single nice thing to say about Mel or Kiki since episode 1 and now that Mel is bringing it to the forefront that makes her a bully? I feel they must all get dealt what they give #rhopta— James Brown (@jleeangela) November 4, 2022

Kiki is so lovely when Mel is not around #RHOPTA pic.twitter.com/2V67v9O4cr— Mogotladi (@BossLadyQueen_) November 4, 2022

Renske really needs to step it up. She’s the only one who can pipe down Mel. She needs to bring Peet’s ex-wife on the show since they’re bestfriends. #RHOPTA— Mogotladi (@BossLadyQueen_) November 4, 2022

The arrogant tycoon storyline that Mel and Kiki want to pursue on #RHOPTA is disgusting. Why would anyone say Rhona is not successful when she has 2 businesses that are doing extremely well?— Mufumakadzi wa Muvenḓa (@MurielMakulana) November 4, 2022

I understand that Mel and Kiki are good for reality tv but it's hard to watch two grown women bully one woman for "entertainment purposes". If I was Rhona I would not have be returning for S2.#RHOPretoria #rhopta— ???? | Stream Midnights by Taylor Swift (@Leigh04101) November 4, 2022

Mel is such an instigator. She doesn't have friends by choice as she claims, it's because she's a miserable person who is always looking for trouble. Nobody wants to be around someone like her. #RHOPretoria #rhopta— ???? | Stream Midnights by Taylor Swift (@Leigh04101) November 4, 2022