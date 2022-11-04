Afrikaans actress Franci Swanepoel’s cause of death revealed

Citizen Reporter

Well-known Afrikaans actress Franci Swanepoel died in her sleep on Saturday 15 October, at the age of 50.

At the time of her death, details surrounding the cause of her death were not known.

Netwerk24 on Thursday reported that the Binnelanders actress, who was best known for her role as Toeks Joubert in the Afrikaans soapie, died of a heart attack.

Joubert’s husband, advocate Max Baer, confirmed the cause of his wife’s death to the Afrikaans publication on Thursday.

Joubert was known for her roles in Binnelanders, Getroud met Rugby, and Sterlopers. She also starred in films such as Die vierde Kabinet, Stroomop and Lien se Lankstaanskoene.

Franci Swanepoel was a source of life

Joubert’s death hasn’t been easy on her husband, who said the past few weeks without Swanepoel has been difficult for him, but he is trying to carry on.

“What can one do now? You just have to keep going,” Baer said on Thursday.

Swanepoel’s memorial service was held on 22 October where she was praised as someone who was very creative and had a heart of gold.

Speaking at the memorial, Braer said that he expected many challenges after her death.

Reverend Johan Symington, a friend of the family who knew Swanepoel well, said at her memorial service that she was a “source of life, a piece of creativity with a heart of gold.”

Symington married Swanepoel and Baer and also presided over the funeral of her father, radio personality Nic Swanepoel.

Swanepoel is survived by her husband Max Baer, mother, older brother Jan Adriaan and older sister Elsje.

*Compiled by Xanet Scheepers

