WATCH: 10 reasons the Royal Family is up in arms about ‘The Crown’

Lethabo Malatsi

The new season of The Crown couldn’t have come at a worse time for the British royal family as they continue to mourn the loss of the late monarch, Queen Elizabeth II.

Though The Crown has been wildly successful it has also faced criticism over its fictional storylines which could have the Royal family up in arms.

10 reasons why the royal family might be worried about the fifth season of The Crown:

1. The House of Wales breakdown

The ordeal between Diana and the then Prince Charles was well documented and the fictional storylines surrounding the scandal has insiders worried about how the new king and consort will be received by the public.

2. King Charles’s reputation

With the new king awaiting to be crowned in May next year, the storyline could put a dent in his reputation.

3. Did Prince Charles try to overthrow his mom?

Though there isn’t any evidence of King Charles’s request for his mother’s abdication, the series dramatised the historical facts. This angered the former British Prime Minister John Major, who lashed out at a storyline showing King Charles plotting to oust the late queen.

4. Queen Consort Camilla’s image

The infamous love triangle between the late Princess Diana, Prince Charles and Camilla will take centre stage this season.

5. Royals like to be in control of their image

Image is an important virtue to the royal family and even in the modern world of social media; the royals still strive to maintain their image.

6. Prince Philips’s alleged affair

In the first two seasons, the series gave a glimpse of the late prince’s alleged affair; and the upcoming season is set to remind viewers of the Duke of Edinburgh’s wandering eyes.

When the marriage of the queen and the prince hit a rough patch, Prince Philip is rumoured to have had an affair with Penelope Penny Knatchbull, Countess Mountbatten of Burma at the time.

However, the countess was a family friend and her relationship with the prince was “likely” just platonic.

7. Reliving the ‘Panorama’ interview

A video resurfaced of Prince William defending his mother, Diana.

A video was shared on TikTok of Prince William’s response to John Dyson’s report (released in May 2021 after an investigation that took six months) that found that journalist Martin Bashir and other BBC employees obtained fake documents to get an interview with Diana.

8. Annus horribilis

According to the trailer, season five will address the queen’s infamous annus horribilis. That was the year three of her children’s marriages broke down and a fire battered Windsor castle.

9. The Queen and Prince Charles’s tricky relationship

Seasons three and four of the crown tackled the relationship between the late monarch and the reigning monarch, however, it is reported season five will delve into when Charles blasted his parent’s negligence and cited they got away with it because of their privileged positions.

10. Support for the royal family at an all-time low

Polls reported that public opinion of the royal family started falling following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. It will be interesting to see if this changes with time.

Given that the royal family lives largely behind closed doors, the public gravitated towards the series and could easily be swayed by the fictional counterparts which can be detrimental to the royals.

