SA actor and director Thomas Gumede scoops international award

Thomas has been honoured for 'Family and Rugby'.

Award-winning actor and director Thomas Gumede has scooped an international award at the Krimson Horyzon International Film Festival.

The awards aim to spotlight new and talented filmmakers across the world.

Having been running for three years, this year’s edition was held in India.

Gumede has been honoured with the Best Feature Film award for his film Family and Rugby.

“I will always give my all to any story that I tell, but the most amazing projects happen when everyone gives their everything, and I’ve been blessed to have that on all my sets,” Gumede said, celebrating the award.

Telling authentic South African stories

Family and Rugby follows a young rugby star’s journey as he struggles between his sport and the harsh realities of township life after his brother’s tragic death.

Starring in the film are Bongile Mantsai, Ayanda Makhayi, Zandile Msutwana, and Buntu Zatu.

Family and Rugby first premiered on eVOD on 27 February.

“We never shoot thinking, ‘Ja, let’s go get these international awards,’ because each day’s achievements on set are enough reward,” Gumede added.

He has previously won multiple awards for various roles as an actor, director, and executive producer.

His accolades include two South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas) for Best Actor – TV Drama (2015) and Best Actor – TV Comedy (2009).

In 2022, his Netflix film Kedibone won the Best African Film award at the Septimius Awards.

Gumede has also previously won other international awards at the New York Film and Cinematography Awards and Dreamz Catcher International Film Festival in India.

