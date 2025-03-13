‘The Mommy Club’ star Ratile Mabitsela opens up about her husband’s passing

Ratile opened up about her grief journey.

The Mommy Club star Ratile Mabitsela has broken her silence about the passing of her husband, Lehlogonolo Elias Mabitsela.

Lehlogonolo, who was the CEO of Mothapo Consulting Engineers and chairperson of the Mothapo Group, passed away on 12 February.

He was also known for his brief appearances on The Mommy Club on Showmax.

In her first Instagram post since Lehlogonolo’s passing, Ratile opened up about coming to terms with the loss.

“A month later, and the journey of grief remains heavy. I am deeply grateful for the outpouring of love and support from family, friends, colleagues, acquaintances, and my online family.

“Each kind word, prayer, and gesture has brought us comfort and healing during this difficult time. Thank you for standing by us, embracing us with kindness and strength,” she wrote.

Ratile and Lehlogonolo had five children, two of whom were her stepchildren.

A few months before her husband’s passing, Ratile’s marriage made headlines following allegations of divorce due to infidelity and abuse.

Allegations of abuse and infidelity

In May last year, Sunday World reported that Ratile’s husband was filing for divorce, accusing her of cheating on him and beating him up.

The publication spoke to a relative of Lehlogonolo, who allegedly revealed details about their crumbling marriage.

However, Ratile told the publication that the allegations were false.

Before these reports, Ratile and her husband had addressed further cheating allegations.

In 2023, an Instagram influencer claimed that she had an affair with Ratile’s husband and had a child with him.

He, however, released a statement at the time, denying the claims.

He admitted meeting the influencer at a hotel for “a lunch meeting” and taking her home afterwards but denied having an affair with her.

“I want to emphasise that at no point did I engage in any inappropriate or immoral conduct with [her]. The allegations suggesting an extra-marital involvement are entirely false and defamatory,” the statement added.

When asked about the cheating allegations in one of the episodes in season 2 of The Mommy Club, Ratile said there was no child.

However, regarding the affair, she said: “I wouldn’t know because I wasn’t part of the situation.”

