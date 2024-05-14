Tanya van Graan shines as charming Charlie in M-Net’s ‘Summertide’ [VIDEO]

The actress made her debut on the show on Sunday.

Actress Tanya van Graan is excited about her new role in M-Net’s multi-generational family drama series Summertide.

Tanya is popularly known for her role as Roxy in kykNET’s Binnelanders. Her career has spanned more than 15 years of work across multiple genres.

She plays the character of Charlie in Summertide and made her debut appearance on the show this past Sunday, 12 May.

Summertide explores the lives of the Field family and the interesting characters who cross their paths.

Tanya said joining the Summertide family has been one of her favourite experiences. She added: “I have always been in love with False Bay and Simon’s Town and its incredible coastline, so having to film here has been a real gift.”

Tanya on bringing Charlie to life

Charlie is an intellectual studying for a PhD about gifted children. She works hard and cares about her job, but she’s also warm and has a lot of layers to her personality. Her presence changes how people see things in Summertide, making it a more interesting and peaceful place.

She becomes Lucy’s (Evangelina Hallock) educational psychologist, and immediately has a significant connection with Martin (Frank Rautenbach).

Speaking about bringing Charlie to life, Tanya said she draws upon her own life experiences to infuse depth into the character.

“I absolutely love playing Charlie. I can draw a lot from my own life experiences for this character.

“My fellow actors are beyond talented and a joy to be around. The crew and cast feel like family. I believe many people out there will relate to her story,” she added.

