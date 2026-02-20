‘House of Zwide’ cancelled after five seasons

The show will air its final episode in June this year.

After five seasons, e.tv has announced the cancellation of House of Zwide. The show will not return for another season.

The fashion-themed drama, which premiered in 2021, is set to air its final episode on 26 June 2026.

The broadcaster also confirmed the cancellation of Kelders van Geheime. The series will conclude on 28 August 2026.

In a statement, e.tv said both series were designed to have natural endings and not to be overstretched.

“Concluding them at their creative peaks, rather than stretching beyond their intended arcs, reflects e.tv’s commitment to quality storytelling and respect for its audiences,” the statement read.

It added: “Together, these two series have set a benchmark for what South African drama can achieve, and their conclusions open the door for exciting new stories on the channel.”

Mixed reactions

The announcement drew mixed reactions on social media. Viewers praised House of Zwide’s fashion, styling and production quality, while calling for a strong replacement on the channel.

“Even if it’s cancelled… we can’t lie, it was one of the best-looking shows … the picture quality, the fashion, the styling… top tier. Let’s be honest, five seasons – they really tried. There were strong storylines… emotional moments… whether you loved it or not, it made its mark,” one fan wrote.

Another added: “Scandal CANNED, Smoke & Mirrors CANNED, House of Zwide CANNED. I hope e.tv has a serious content strategy for the channel. Also noticed they’re bringing back old content in the 22:30 timeslot. Broken Vows is coming next week.”

They should have done that sooner than sacrificing their oldest soapie Scandal. — Qakathekile (@WakaNomakule) February 20, 2026

Cast departure

Last year, House of Zwide saw a major cast departure when Shalate Sekhabi, who played the role of Shoki, left the show.

Announcing her exit on Instagram, Sekhabi said her character had changed her life.

“It’s because of this character that I’ve become a household name and got my start in this industry.

“This is very bittersweet for me because I will miss playing Shoki. I played her for four years, and most of you know me as her,” she wrote.

She also thanked the show’s producers, Bomb Productions, broadcaster e.tv, and fans for their support.

“This is truly the end of an era, but all chapters have to end at some point. I look forward to my future endeavours and sharing more work with all of you,” Sekhabi added.

