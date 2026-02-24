Rejane and Chanelle eliminated from MasterChef South Africa

The two are the first contestants to exit the show this season.

Rejane Gwynne (50) from Malgas, Western Cape, and Chanelle Gale (38) from East London, Eastern Cape, were the first contestants eliminated from the sixth season of MasterChef South Africa.

The season premiered on Sunday, 22 February, at 6pm on e.tv, with 20 home cooks competing for a R1 million prize.

Rejane and Chanelles’ early exit

The opening task required contestants to create a dish inspired by a childhood photograph. They had 60 minutes to complete the challenge.

Both Rejane and Chanelle chose to honour their fathers. Rejane prepared pan-fried rib eye with pomme purée and asparagus, while Chanelle made a lamb chop noisette with deep-fried potatoes and carrot purée.

The pair struggled to finish on time, contributing to their elimination.

“It was not what I wanted to present,” Chanelle told the judges.

Judge Zola Nene praised the carrot purée but noted that Chanelle lost time deboning the lamb. She added that a faster method could have improved the dish.

Rejane also ran out of time. Spending extra minutes selecting ingredients left her meat undercooked.

Nkululeko Ngubane (35) from KwaZulu-Natal was also in the bottom three. Judge Katlego Mlambo said his pap arancini was slightly dry and lacked cheese.

The next episode will focus on the judges’ favourite meals. Contestants will recreate dishes chosen by the panel.

MasterChef South Africa Season 6 airs Sundays at 6pm on e.tv and streams on eVOD, with repeats on e.tv Saturdays at 5pm, eExtra Saturdays at 8.30pm, and eReality Sundays at 5pm.

