By Lineo Lesemane

13 May 2024

05:28 pm

Omuhle Gela quits ‘Tropika Island of Treasure’

Actress Omuhle Gela was announced as one of the celebrity cast members for the 11th season of the reality show 'Tropika Island of Treasure'.

Omuhle Gela

Actress Omuhle Gela. Picture: Instagram/@ mytropika

Actress Omuhle Gela has parted ways with Tropika Island of Treasure.

Tropika Island of Treasure is a popular South African reality competition TV show that showcases an even mix of local celebrities and ordinary contestants engaging in diverse challenges on a luxurious paradise island location for a grand prize of R1 million.

‘Tropika Islands of Treasure’: Omuhle calls it a day

The TV star was announced as one of the celebrity cast members for the 11th season of the show.

Omuhle quits ‘Tropika Islands Of Treasure’

In a heartfelt statement released on Monday, Omuhle announced her withdrawal from the show, citing scheduling conflicts with an upcoming TV series.

“I write with great regret to inform you that I have made the difficult decision to ask Tropika Island of Treasure production to recast me for the upcoming season. 

“After much consideration and discussion with my acting agent, management team, and production, it has become apparent that my involvement in a new upcoming television series will conflict with the shooting schedule for Tropika Island of Treasure.”

‘I want to extend my deepest apologies’

The actress expressed gratitude for the opportunity to be part of Tropika Island of Treasure, and also apologised for her withdrawal.

“I want to extend my deepest apologies to the entire team, my devoted supporters, and everyone who has been rooting for me.

“I am truly grateful for the support and encouragement that I have received, and I hope to have your understanding and continued support in this difficult decision.”

Concluding her statement, Omuhle wished the production of Tropika Island of Treasure Season 11 success and expressed hope that fans would enjoy the forthcoming season.

She thanked her supporters once again for their unwavering support and understanding.

Omuhle Gela Tropika Island of Tleasure
Omuhle Gela official statement. Picture: X/ @PhilMphela

