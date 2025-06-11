‘So deserved’: Viola Davis named among 2025 TV Hall of Fame inductees

The induction will take place later this year.

Viola Davis speaks during the Twitter (X) Chat with the Cast of ‘The Woman King’ during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at Mademoiselle Raw Bar + Grill. Picture: Jeremy Chan/Getty Images/AFP

Hollywood star Viola Davis has been announced as one of six 2025 inductees into the Television Academy’s 27th Hall of Fame.

The 2025 induction will take place at the Televerse Festival on 16 August in Los Angeles, USA.

The Television Academy’s Hall of Fame celebrates individuals who have made “outstanding contributions in the arts, sciences or management of television”, whether through a singular achievement or cumulative impact.

Viola Davis among honoured stars

The list of 2025 honourees includes comedian Conan O’Brien, super-producer Ryan Murphy, Emmy-winning actor Henry Winkler, legendary composer Mike Post, and the late Don Mischer.

Rick Rosen, chair of the Hall of Fame Selection Committee, said all six honourees have elevated the art of storytelling.

“They have had an extraordinary influence on television culture and history.

“Their transformative leadership and innovative work have made a lasting impact on the medium, and the Television Academy is proud to honour their legacy,” he added in a statement.

Davis is best known for her role as Annalise Keating in How to Get Away with Murder, among many other shows. In 2015, she made history as the first Black woman to win the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

Fans across social media have since congratulated Davis on her induction. Here are a few reactions from X:

SO DESERVED 😭😭😭⭐️⭐️⭐️ — tortured THIQUE mushell™ 🪩 (@betscrables) June 10, 2025

