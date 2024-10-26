‘Young, Gifted & Queer’: A celebration of black queer voices in South Africa

The highly anticipated doccie film will premiere later this month...

Channel O is set to mark Pride Month with a powerful new documentary, Young, Gifted & Queer, premiering on 31 October.

The highly anticipated doccie film celebrates the resilience, creativity, and cultural contributions of black queer individuals in South Africa.

The documentary’s executive producer, Charis Coleman, emphasised the importance of representation and visibility, “particularly at a time when hate crimes against the queer community are on the rise.”

He added: “This isn’t a story of struggle or sorrow. It’s a loud, unapologetic celebration of the immense creativity, power, and influence of Black queer individuals.

“These are the people who are transforming South African art, music, and culture, and this will show the world just how inspiring and revolutionary they are.”

‘Young, Gifted & Queer’ highlights authentic voices and unique journeys

Directed by award-winning filmmaker Renaldo Schwarp, Young, Gifted & Queer showcases Black queer brilliance in art, music, and activism.

The film features the stories of three influential Black queer figures in South Africa: Andiswa Dlamini, founder of Other Village People and curator of safe queer spaces; Umlilo, a genre-blending artist known as the “kwaai diva”; and S’bo Gyre, a pop-rapper redefining entertainment.

The documentary also includes other prominent voices such as Lelowhatsgood, Olwethu “Ms Party” Mlotshwa, Dr Bev Ditsie, and Sibs Matiyela.

Andiswa Dlamini said this documentary represents an opportunity to tell authentic stories.

“This project made me realise just how much more time and space we need to truly share our stories.

“I hope that when people watch, they will see that there is community, beauty, love, and celebration within the LGBTQIA+ community.”

Umlilo expressed excitement about representing queer joy on screen.

“Often, we only see horror stories about queer lives, so I’m proud to be part of something that celebrates who we are. I hope viewers see us as humans with families, hopes, and dreams just like them.”

Young, Gifted & Queer will premiere on Channel O on 31 October at 9 pm.

