WATCH: Video of pupil allegedly assaulted by KZN police during protest under investigation

Tensions rise in KZN after pupils clash with police. Officers allegedly assault pupil in video under investigation.

The KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police are investigating the authenticity of a video showing police officers allegedly assaulting a high school pupil as they led him to a police van.

A video is circulating on social media of KZN pupils in Jozini, reportedly from Sinethezekile High School, Ezibukweni High School, and Gugulesizwe Secondary School, who appear to be protesting.

The video, taken from a vehicle, shows pupils running along a gravel road before a South African Police Services (Saps) van speeds into the frame, chasing the fleeing pupils.

The police van eventually halts under a tree, and a police officer runs toward a pupil in a school uniform and strikes him on the head.

Another police officer enters the frame and kicks the pupil’s legs before they forcefully drag the pupil, apparently, toward the van.

The police in KZN said that they had noted the videos.

“Such [conduct is] unacceptable, and the authenticity of the video will be investigated, and if police are found to have acted using excessive force, necessary actions will be taken,” police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Jozini police arrested four pupils on Wednesday morning for public violence, assaulting officers, and malicious damage to property during violent protests outside a local school.

Netshiunda said that according to reports, high school pupils from two schools marched to a non-protesting school and staged violent protests at the gate.

“During the protests, learners damaged police vehicles with stones and also attacked police officers,” he said.

‘Police will act decisively’

Police arrested the four pupils, aged between 18 and 20, but later released them to their parents’ custody.

The suspects were scheduled to appear in the Ubombo Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, accompanied by their parents or guardians.

“Students, learners and everyone else who wishes to march or protest are reminded that their actions must not violate the law because the police will act decisively in order to protect lives, livelihood and property,” Netshiunda said.

Trending video of Jozini pupils

Meanwhile, another video has surfaced on social media showing Jozini pupils allegedly protesting on Thursday morning. In the video, pupils stand on the side of the road, which they have blocked to prevent vehicles from passing through.

The Citizen reached out to the Department of Education in KZN to gain an understanding of why the pupils were protesting and to confirm the schools involved.

This article will be updated once more information becomes available.