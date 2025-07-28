WATCH: Hector from ‘Fast & Furious’ is coming to Johannesburg for a ‘lekker’ time

Film and television star Noel Gugliemi, known as Hector in the 'Fast and the Furious' film franchise, is coming to SA.

Actor Noel Gugliemi (R) and Tomasa Gugliemi attends the Furious 7 Los Angeles Premiere Sponsored by Dodge at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres on April 1, 2015 in Hollywood, California. Picture: Getty Images via AFP

Noel Gugliemi, who played Hector in the Fast and the Furious film franchise, is coming to Johannesburg this weekend.

He will be the headlining guest at the Idle Auto Fest 2025 at Montecasino in Fourways, Johannesburg.

The motoring extravaganza, which has been taking place at the casino since 2022, is now in its fourth year, and this year marks the first time the expo spans three days.

The features include stance cars, restomods, motorcycles, sound car displays, and drag cars, among other activities.

“I will be taking pictures, signing autographs, and chilling. It’s going to be super lekker,” Gugliemi told fans of his visit.

A motor mouth contest will try to find the person who makes the best human car sounds, while a chilli burger eating contest will keep other mouths occupied.

For car enthusiasts, especially those who love the Fast and the Furious franchise, a meet and greet with Gugliemi will be the main attraction.

Gugliemi also starred in films such as The Dukes of Hazzard: Hazzard in Hollywood, Training Day, Bruce Almighty, The Locksmith, and Cash Out.

ALSO SEE: American Bully dog show in Centurion (video & pictures)