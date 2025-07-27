Multimedia

American Bully dog show in Centurion (video & pictures)

27 July 2025

Stack and Stance was hosted at Idle Winds in Centurion, where an American Bully dog show took place alongside a car show.

Dog at a show

Gunna posing in front of a Porsche at Stack and Stance which was hosted at Idle Winds, Centurion, 26 July 2025. Picture: Shaun Holland

Idle Winds Lodge and Conference Centre in Centurion played host to an American Bully dog show over the weekend.

The show was hosted by Royal Bully Empire in association with the American Bully Registry of South Africa (ABRSA) and the International Kennel Club.

The ABRSA is the premier registry for American Bully breeds in Southern Africa.

WATCH STACK AND STANCE VIDEO:

We attended the event on Saturday, but the event took place over two days.

The dog show provided a platform for South Africa’s top American Bully Kennels and owners to showcase their dogs.

At dog shows stacking is a very important part of showcasing the dog’s conformation.

According to the judge at the show, Andries Botes, stacking refers to the act of positioning a dog’s body and limbs into a specific, balanced, and anatomically correct stance for the judge to evaluate its conformation (physical structure). It’s a crucial part of showing a dog, as it allows the judge to see the dog’s structure from various angles and assess how well it conforms to the breed standard.

American Bully at a dog show
An American Bully at Stack and Stance which was hosted at Idle Winds, Centurion, 26 July 2025. Picture: Shaun Holland

This means that they can judge as accurately as possible.

One of the categories at the show was the dog with the biggest head.

Botes measures the circumference of the head and eliminates dogs based off the measurement.

Ghost (M), a bully owned by Crypto Bullies won this contest, with a size of 69 centimeters.

American Bully at a show
An American Bully named Ghost (M. Picture: Shaun Holland

Organisers of the event hosted a car stance show alongside the American Bully dog show.

This provided photographers with an opportunity to get pictures of the dogs in front of cars.

Dog at a show
Blaze (M) .
American Bully at a dog show
Misty (F).
Dog at a show
American Bullies at Stack and Stance.
Dog at a show
Coco Chanel (F).
Dog at a show
Zara (F).
Dog at a show
American Bullies.
Dog at a show
Gunna (M).
American Bully at a dog show
Gunna posing in front of a Porsche.
Dog at a show
Gunna.
Dog at a show
Alexis (F).
Dog at a show
An American Bully at Stack and Stance.
American Bully at a show
Ghost (M) who won the biggest head at the show, with a circumference of 69cm.
Dog at a show
Snow White (F).
Dog at a show
Cane (M).
American Bully at a dog show
An American Bully at Stack and Stance.

