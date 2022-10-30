WATCH: Why people are paying R800k to see Adele live

Citizen Reporter

Despite the disappointment expressed by fans back In January after Adele postponed her Las Vegas Residency just 24 hours before opening night, tickets to the rescheduled performance dates have been selling for exorbitant amounts.

Bang Showbiz reports that the price of second-hand tickets marks a record for the Someone Like You hitmaker, with the cost of them said to have eclipsed the likes of previous Las Vegas residencies headed up by the likes of fellow industry legends like Celine Dion and Britney Spears.

Tickets for the four-month run for a show titled Weekends With Adele are currently retailing for R800,000 (£38,000/ $44,000).

“Websites would not charge those fees if people were not willing to pay those sums. Without a doubt, Adele’s ticket prices are, by far, the highest ever in history of the Las Vegas strip,” American publicist Brodie Cooper told The Sunday People.

The cheapest fans can expect to pay for a seat at Weekends With Adele at the Ceasar’s Palace Colloseum is R12 000 (£579/ $672).

READ: Just a ‘daydream’ – Adele isn’t coming to South Africa

The publication further reports that this price tag is what the most expensive seats cost when the show was first announced.

Back-row seats initially cost R1 663 (£79/ $91).

Adele wants to study for English Literature degree after Weekends With Adele Las Vegas residency#Adele #WeekendsWithAdele #CelebrityNews pic.twitter.com/n31RkIPd2W— BANG Showbiz (@BANGShowbiz) October 27, 2022

Changes to the show

Recent reports state that Adele, who has spent the downtime making tweaks to her show, “stripped back” a lot of how her show was designed in order to better connect with the audience.

An unnamed source told the media: “The production will be very classy. The show is centred on her energy and vocals. The January show had room for a significant orchestra and a band along with a 60-piece choir.”

“The feel was big, grand and immensely threatrical. Now, she wants it to be more intimate and to connect with the audience by being with them during the performance. Adele wants to make her mark with this show and be regarded as one of the greatest-ever headliners in Sin City.”

Compiled by Kaunda Selisho