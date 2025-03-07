‘Wicked’ movie star reportedly in South Africa after stunning Oscar performance [VIDEO]

Had Erivo won the Oscar, she would’ve completed her EGOT- the acronym refers to someone who has won the Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards.

Local airline LIFT shared a photo of British singer and actress Cynthia Erivo on one of their flights, suggesting her presence in the country.

On Friday morning, a LIFT staff member posted a shot of himself with the Wicked star from the airline’s official social media page.

Because everyone deserves a chance to fllllllyyyy LIFT 🧹 Wickedly blessed to have had the one, the only, #CynthiaErivo onboard with us yesterday! #DefyingGravity pic.twitter.com/EWmCQZGyhK — LIFT Airline (@LiftAirlineSA) March 7, 2025

LIFT is a domestic airline which flies to the country’s biggest cities: Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban. Being on one of the airlines’ planes suggests the movie star is in the country.

Erivo portrays the misunderstood Elphaba in the musical Wicked alongside Ariana Grande. The film received 10 nominations at the recent Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Actress for Erivo.

Wicked’s costume designer Paul Tazewell made history at the Oscars when he became the first black man to win an award for Best Costume Design for his work on the film.

The movie also won an award for Best Production Design. But these were the only two that the movie won at the Oscars.

Had Erivo won the Oscar, she would’ve completed her EGOT- the acronym refers to someone who has won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and a Tony awards.

Erivo takes over the US

Erivo is a British-born and bred actress with Nigerian immigrant parents. In 2019, she faced backlash when she was cast to play iconic US activist Harriet Tubman.

The criticism came mostly from black American thespians who were concerned about a Brit portraying a historical figure in the anti-slavery movement in the US.

In an interview with Metro in the home country Eviro said she was hurt by the backlash, but also said she understood where it came from.

“But I understand where it’s coming from because I feel like it’s coming from a lack – we don’t get roles like this very often, roles like this don’t come along as often as they should, I’m hoping they’ll start to come along more often now.”

“‘There’s a feeling of ownership over it, and once it’s gone, it feels like it will never come again.”

It has been six years since that backlash, and it seems the award-winning multi-talented artist received that hostile response, and the US public has seemingly warmed up to her.

At the Grammy Awards this year, she gave a sublime performance together with Jazz great Herbie Hancock in a tribute to late producer Quincy Jones. She did a cover of Fly Me to the Moon.

At the Oscars, she opened the show together with Wicked co-star Ariana Grande. But it was Erivo’s singing that gripped the audience and had them on their feet after she performed.

Erivo has reportedly joined the cast of the upcoming Lionsgate film Karoshi, which also stars Teo Yoo and Isabel May.

