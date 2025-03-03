Multimedia

PICTURES: Glitz and glamour at the 2025 Oscars

Michel Bega

Compiled by Michel Bega

Multimedia Editor

9 minute read

3 Mar 2025

04:07 pm

Hollywood's finest arrived at the iconic Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles last night for the 2025 Academy Awards ceremony.

Oscars red carpet and winners

(L-R) Adrien Brody, winner of the Best Actor in a Leading Role for “The Brutalist”, Mikey Madison, winner of the Best Actress in a Leading Role for “Anora”, Zoe Saldana, winner of the Best Actress in a Supporting Role for “Emilia Perez”, and Kieran Culkin, winner of the Best Actor in a Supporting Role for “A Real Pain”, pose in the press room during the 97th annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, USA, 02 March 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BREHMAN

The red carpet dazzled showcasing a blend of bold statements and timeless elegance.

Here we bring you some of the highlights from the glamorous event.

Oscars red carpet and winners
Sean Baker, winner of the Best Picture, Best Directing, Best Film Editing, and Best Original Screenplay for “Anora”, poses in the press room during the 97th annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, USA, 02 March 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BREHMAN
Oscars red carpet and winners
Kenyan-Mexican actor Lupita Nyong’o arrives on the red carpet during the 97th annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, USA, 02 March 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BREHMAN
Oscars red carpet and winners
English musician Mick Jagger (L) and Melanie Hamrick attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, an annual event held in conjunction with the Academy Awards ceremony, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, USA, 02 March 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/JILL CONNELLY
Oscars red carpet and winners
American actor Colman Domingo arrives on the red carpet during the 97th annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, USA, 02 March 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BREHMAN
Oscars red carpet and winners
American actor Scarlett Johansson arrives on the red carpet during the 97th annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, USA, 02 March 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BREHMAN
Oscars red carpet and winners
Spanish actor Penelope Cruz arrives on the red carpet during the 97th annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, USA, 02 March 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BREHMAN
Oscars red carpet and winners
French-American actor Lily-Rose Depp arrives on the red carpet during the 97th annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, USA, 02 March 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BREHMAN
Oscars red carpet and winners
Yasmin Finney arrives on the red carpet at the 97th annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, USA, 02 March 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/DAVID SWANSON
Oscars red carpet and winners
American actor Margaret Qualley arrives on the red carpet during the 97th annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, USA, 02 March 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BREHMAN
Oscars red carpet and winners
American rapper and singer Doja Cat arrives on the red carpet during the 97th annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, USA, 02 March 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BREHMAN
Oscars red carpet and winners
Actor Adam Sandler performs a bit while in the audience during the 97th annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, USA, 02 March 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/ALLISON DINNER
Oscars red carpet and winners
American actor Meg Ryan arrives on the red carpet during the 97th annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, USA, 02 March 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BREHMAN
Oscars red carpet and winners
American actress Sarah Paulson attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, an annual event held in conjunction with the Academy Awards ceremony, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, USA, 02 March 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/JILL CONNELLY
Oscars red carpet and winners
American actors Goldie Hawn (L) and Kurt Russell arrive on the red carpet during the 97th annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, USA, 02 March 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BREHMAN
Oscars red carpet and winners
American actor and singer Queen Latifah arrives on the red carpet during the 97th annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, USA, 02 March 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BREHMAN
Oscars red carpet and winners
American actor Emma Stone arrives on the red carpet during the 97th annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, USA, 02 March 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BREHMAN
Oscars red carpet and winners
American singer Miley Cyrus arrives on the red carpet during the 97th annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, USA, 02 March 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BREHMAN
Oscars red carpet and winners
Elle Fanning arrives on the red carpet at the 97th annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, USA, 02 March 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/DAVID SWANSON
Oscars red carpet and winners
American musician H.E.R. arrives on the red carpet during the 97th annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, USA, 02 March 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BREHMAN
Oscars red carpet and winners
Demi Moore arrives on the red carpet during the 97th annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, USA, 02 March 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BREHMAN
Oscars red carpet and winners
Selena Gomez arrives on the red carpet during the 97th annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, USA, 02 March 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BREHMAN
Oscars red carpet and winners
Cynthia Erivo arrives on the red carpet during the 97th annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, USA, 02 March 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BREHMAN
Oscars red carpet and winners
Ariana Grande arrives on the red carpet at the 97th annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, USA, 02 March 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/DAVID SWANSON
Oscars red carpet and winners
US actor Jeff Goldblum arrives on the red carpet at the 97th annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, USA, 02 March 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/DAVID SWANSON
Oscars red carpet and winners
Snitchery arrives on the red carpet at the 97th annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, USA, 02 March 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/DAVID SWANSON

