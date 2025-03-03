PICTURES: Glitz and glamour at the 2025 Oscars

Hollywood's finest arrived at the iconic Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles last night for the 2025 Academy Awards ceremony.

(L-R) Adrien Brody, winner of the Best Actor in a Leading Role for “The Brutalist”, Mikey Madison, winner of the Best Actress in a Leading Role for “Anora”, Zoe Saldana, winner of the Best Actress in a Supporting Role for “Emilia Perez”, and Kieran Culkin, winner of the Best Actor in a Supporting Role for “A Real Pain”, pose in the press room during the 97th annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, USA, 02 March 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BREHMAN