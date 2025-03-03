‘The Last Ranger’ team enjoy time at the Oscars despite not winning the Best Live Action Short Film award

The Last Ranger's executive producer Anele Mdoda shared her journey at the Oscars on social media.

Executive producers of The Last Ranger, . Frankie Du Toit and Anele Mdoda and the Oscars. Picture: aneleandtheclubon947/Instagram

Despite being the first isiXhosa film to be nominated for an Oscar award, the South African film, The Last Ranger couldn’t cement a win at the 97th Academy Awards.

The Last Ranger was pipped to the Best Live Action Short Film award by the Dutch sci-fi comedy I’m Not a Robot.

In The Last Ranger, leading lady Avumile Qongqo portrays the character of Khuselwa, who is the last remaining ranger who takes young Litha (played by Liyabona Mroqoza) under her wing and introduces her to the wonders of a game reserve.

The pair’s journey takes a dark turn when they are ambushed by poachers, leading to a battle to protect the rhinos and ultimately uncovering a devastating secret.

The film’s executive producers are broadcaster Anele Mdoda through company Rose & Oaks Media and Adam Thal, founder and CEO of The Star Film Company. Frankie Du Toit and Paul Buys are Mdoda’s partners in Rose & Oaks Media.

I can't believe we are at the Oscars!!!!



Nominated



A little girl from Tsolo!!!

A whole Executive Producer.

Fun at the Oscars

Mdoda with the cast of The Last Ranger had a blast at the Oscars where they grabbed the attention on the red carpet because of their bright and unique garments.

Mdoda shared her journey and some of her standout moments on her social media platforms. The broadcaster shared a snap of herself with comedic actor Adam Sandler.

Qongqo’s bright tallow frock drew compliments from onlookers on the red carpet, while Mroqoza and Mdoda’s Xhosa-inspired dresses were admired by netizens.

I am a huge Adam Sandler fan. Huge pic.twitter.com/Ii8YSWPbaO — Anele Mdoda (@Anele) March 3, 2025

The Oscars

The glitzy event took place on Sunday night at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood where the biggest winner was Anora which won five Oscars. Their wins were in the best picture, best actress, achievements in directing and editing, and best original screenplay categories.

The awards were hosted by veteran comedian and TV host Conan O’Brien.

Actress Zoe Saldaña won the Academy Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her performance in Emilia Pérez-she made history by being the first American of Dominican descent to win an Oscar.

Another historic moment on the night was when Paul Tazewell became the first black man to win an Oscar for Best Costume Design.

