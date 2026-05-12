Nomcebo Zikode dances with President Macron at Africa Summit [PICS]

Grammy-winning star Nomcebo Zikode had African leaders dancing during her unforgettable closing performance at the Nairobi summit.

In a moment of fun and celebration, South African music sensation Nomcebo Zikode delivered a powerful display of African pride.

She shut down the Africa Forward Summit 2026 Business Forum in Nairobi, Kenya, with her performance and dance moves.

The Grammy-winning singer transformed the prestigious gathering at the University of Nairobi into a vibrant cultural celebration.

Delegates, entrepreneurs and world leaders rose to their feet during her electrifying closing performance.

Nomcebo was the only featured performer and closing act at the “Inspire & Connect” Business Forum. This forum is one of the major events forming part of the Africa Forward Summit 2026.

The summit has attracted more than 1 500 business leaders, innovators, CEOs and investors from across Africa and France. They are there to discuss investment opportunities, technology, sustainable development, and economic partnerships between the two continents.

But it was Mzansi’s music, culture and joy that stole the spotlight.

Speaking about the summit, she said: “I am honoured to close this important gathering and share South Africa’s musical spirit with our brothers and sisters across Africa and France.”

In one of the evening’s most talked-about moments, French President Emmanuel Macron joined Nomcebo on stage as the singer performed for a high-profile audience.

The South African star had delegates cheering as she danced alongside Macron. The French president was visibly loosening up and embracing the continent’s rhythm, looking jovial and enjoying the moment.

The crowd erupted as Macron laughed, danced and interacted with Nomcebo in a rare light-hearted moment. This quickly became one of the summit’s standout highlights.

The dance floor scene highlights the present impact of African music on the world, its growing role in diplomacy, tourism and economic influence.

Nomcebo, who became an international phenomenon through the global smash hit Jerusalema, continues to fly the South African flag high. She performs on some of the world’s biggest stages.

Her appearance at the summit also builds anticipation for the official Africa Forward Le Concert at the Kasarani Indoor Arena on Tuesday evening.

There, she joins an all-star lineup of African artists expected to celebrate unity, creativity, and the continent’s future.