“It has been hard finding the time to work together,” Thandiswa on Bongo Maffin exit

Thandiswa Mazwai joined Bongo Maffin in the early 90s. The group had already formed and even released a project prior her joining.

Singer Thandiswa seen here at the NPR offices, where she performed on the Tiny Desk Concert. Picture: @thandiswamazwai/ X (Twitter)

While doing shows in the US, South African musician Thandiswa Mazwai has confirmed that she is no longer part of Bongo Maffin, stating that it’s been hard for her and her fellow members to find time to work together.

“It has been hard finding the time to work together for the past year and many of the gigs Jahseed, Stoan and Speedy have been doing on their own,” averred Thandiswa to The Citizen.

“I will always be a member of the band but as people have seen we may not always be on stage together.”

In a now deleted tweet, Thandiswa responded to a post by producer, Tee Illa who shared a snippet of a reimaged version of Bongo Maffin’s classic Mari Ye Phepha.

In the tweet Thandiswa enquired if the producer had permission to release the song and the seasoned muso tagged Bongo Maffin’s record label, Kalawa Jazmee.

The slowed down Mari Ye Phepha is refreshingly different from the original, with its minimal and slowed down beats.

The less than two minute version had a few music lovers demanding more of where it came from.

Bongo Maffin

Bongo Maffin is one of South Africa’s celebrated and unique groups. The members include Stoan real name Tshepo Seate, Harold Matlhaku also known as Speedy and Jah Seed whose real name is Anesu Mupemhi.

The group’s label Kalawa Jazmee didn’t want to comment on Thandiswa exit when questioned. “We don’t comment on her stuff, she is completely independent now,” averred the record stable.

In a sit down with her sister Ntsiki in 2022, Thandiswa opened up about joining Bongo Maffin in the early 90s, where the three aforementioned male members were already an ensemble with an album.

“I think I’m on the first Bongo Maffin album, but as a session singer,” said Thandiswa. “I’m on there and I’m singing on this song called Summertime and I think another one called Leaders of D Gong.”

After Leaders of D’Gong the group released The Concerto in 1998, 2001’s Bongolution, New Construction in 2008 and the last offering being From Bongo with Love in 2019.

Tiny Desk

After performing at New York’s globaFEST on Sunday night, Thandiswa travelled to Washington DC to perform at the coveted NPR Tiny Desk Concert.

On Tuesday she made a request on X (Twitter) asking her fans to help her with songs she should perform in the uniquely office-set concert.

Guys ndenza iresearch…for pha edesikeni 🤣🤣



🌸Name three of your favourite songs by me tu…



I want to see something. #Nonke pic.twitter.com/LhD4AqLAWZ — Thandiswa Mazwai (@thandiswamazwai) January 16, 2024

A South African who seemingly is based in the US, shared a tweet confirming Thandiswa’s presence at the NPR offices.

Can confirm that the desk is indeed tiny. pic.twitter.com/Ss450KYped — Keletso Makofane, MPH, PhD (he/him/his) (@klts0) January 16, 2024

Parents aren’t usually seen as vessels of anything cool by their offspring, but performing on one of the world’s most hip live performance platforms can sure move the needle for any guardian.

hi guys, my mom is @thandiswamazwai and she's shooting for NPR tiny desk today. I always thought she was pretty cool but I want to officially say she IS cool. Thanks 🥰 (btw very proud of you mama) — A MAZWAI GRADUATE 👩🏾‍🎓 (@MalaikaMazwaii) January 16, 2024

This was the case for Thandiswa as her daughter, who she parents with former member Stoan, gave her a stamp of approval after performing on Tiny Desk.

Hahaha finally she admits I’m cool. 😅 https://t.co/ailw1PNDFq — Thandiswa Mazwai (@thandiswamazwai) January 16, 2024

