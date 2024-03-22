‘I cannot believe it’s been 20 years’ – Thandiswa Mazwai on new album and 20 years of ‘Zabalaza’

The singer's debut solo album is turning 20 years this Friday, 22 March.

Thandiswa Mazwai will be releasing her much-awaited album this year. Picture: Supplied

Legendary musician Thandiswa Mazwai is gearing up to launch her new album titled Sankofa as she celebrates 20 years of Zabalaza.

Zabalaza is her first solo album, released in 2004 after her successful music career with Bongo Muffin.

“I cannot believe it’s been 20 years. And what an incredible 20 years. Zabalaza became my magnum opus and ended up inspiring an entire generation to look within, engage with their culture, and seek an affirming aesthetic that represents their African-ness. Thank you to everyone who loved this work, nindenze umntu,” Thandiswa said.

Thandiswa’s new album launch

Thandiswa said Sankofa is the Ghanaian Twi word, which means to go back and fetch what’s been left behind.

She added: “What is important, what honours you, and what needs healing. How apt that as I prepare to launch this new work, my seminal album Zabalaza celebrates 20 years. For me, this is the year of Sankofa.”

Recorded across Johannesburg, Dakar, and New York, the album promises a fusion of diverse influences and a celebration of African heritage.

The project features collaborations with acclaimed artists such as Meshell Ndegeocello and Nduduzo Makhathini, as well as Thandi Ntuli and Tendai Shoko.

“The making of Sankofa was a thrilling sonic odyssey that took me from villages of the Eastern Cape to Dakar and New York, weaving a thread that culminated in something truly special,” the singer said.

She added: “Within those ancient rhythms and polyrhythms, a common lexicon revealed itself to me, and I am excited to share this music with those who have been growing and evolving with me.

“Listen out for uhadi, umrhubhe, ngoni, kora, and drums in the music. It is about a celebration of the pan-African spirit and reconnecting with the African diaspora.”

The album will be launched with an exciting performance at Carnival City, Johannesburg, on 11 May.

The show will also include songs from Thandiswa’s iconic debut solo album, Zabalaza, which turns 20 today.

