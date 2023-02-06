Zakes and Nomcebo Zikode win their first ever Grammy

Sandisiwe Mbhele

On what was a historic night for the Grammys, with Beyonce becoming the artist with the most Grammy wins, 32, South Africa’s very own Zakes Bantwini and Nomcebo Zikode won their first award.

An award show was hosted by our talented comedian Trevor Noah. Zakes, Nomcebo and Wouter Kellerman won Best Global Music Performance for their song Bayethe. Wouter is a famed local flautist and has been nominated four times for a Grammy and won one in 2014.

‘This award is for everyone back home’

The artists were in Los Angeles to attend the big event. Before the win, Zakes wrote on his Instagram account about the long journey it took to find his success.

“[It] took me 15 years to find my path, I stayed true to myself [and] my dreams, despite all the hardships that presented themselves.

“I have no words to express the emotions and grace that have come over me. This moment is owed to my late mother [and] father.

“Your efforts, sacrifices [and] lessons you handed down brought out the very best in me. I’m grateful.”

The muso also dedicated his award to young South Africans, ‘saying anything is possible’.

“This award is not just for us, it’s for everyone back home. This moment is [a] testament to the fact that our dreams are valid and we can accomplish anything we set our minds on. I want every young kid in the ghetto in South Africa to dream big and believe that we deserve to be recognised on the biggest stages in the world. Thank you to my team at IMG Africa, my collaborators Wouter Kellerman and Nomcebo Zikode, and everyone who’s been supporting us along this journey,” he said in a statement.

Zakes’ business partner and manager Sibo Mhlungu added that this was a special moment for them as a team.

“When Zakes and I started this company a year and a half ago, our goal was always to compete on the world stage. This moment didn’t come by chance – we prepared for it and we spoke it into existence. Big congratulations are due to my team and everyone involved in this project, we’re definitely celebrating this one all year.

‘Now let’s celebrate’ – Nomcebo

Nomcebo dressed to the nines in a Gert-Johan Coetzee gown glowed as she posed next to Zakes and Wouter holding their Grammy trophies.

Nomcebo said: “Look at God!!! From Hammarsdale to the world! I never imagined that God would take me to such heights and platforms! I want to give a special shout-out to @wouterkellerman, @tholsi_pillay, @zakesbantwini and @sibo_the_zulu @fraserselwyn for thinking of me when putting this record together, we did it!

“Also, I want to thank @gertjohancoetzee for this incredible dress! It really made waves here in LA. Last but not least, I want to thank each and everyone who has supported me and my career since day one, I love each of you and dedicate this win to you

“Now to celebrate!!! “

