‘A beautiful moment we’ll never forget’ – Zakes Bantwini on his Grammy nomination

Veteran dance DJ and producer, Zakes Bantwini recently earned his first Grammy Award nomination for Bayethe.

The star is nominated alongside Wouter Kellerman and Nomcebo Zikode for their collaboration ‘Bayethe’ in the Best Global Music Performance category.

This comes hot on the heels of his other major successful hit singles last year, Osama and Imali.

Speaking about his nomination, Zakes said their intention was to create a song that could potentially win a Grammy.

“When we met up with Wouter and his manager, Tholsi, at Marble a few months ago, we specifically intended to create a song that could potentially win a Grammy. We manifested it and we were very intentional about that. By God’s grace it all just came together so beautifully. I’m so happy and proud that we were able to manifest such a special moment,” Zakes said in a statement on Thursday.

Zakes Bantwini’s winning streak

Zakes has already bagged two South African Music Awards (Highest Airplay and Best Collaboration) and is primed for even more glory at the upcoming At All Africa Music Awards (Afrimas). He’s nominated for several awards there, including the prestigious Artist of the Year gong.

The DJ is also set to perform at a fashion show taking place between the Qatar FIFA World Cup’s semi-final and final matches. Several artists from around the world will be performing at the event, which will showcase 50 countries.

When asked which performances he is most looking forward to this December, Zakes said that he is looking forward to every single show.

“For me, it’s an opportunity to introduce myself and my sound to possibly someone who has never heard of me or my music before.

“However, I am especially looking forward to playing in Qatar at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and at the upcoming Ballito BIG Week festival as this will be my homecoming show. I love playing on home ground the most as this is where it all began for me,” he said.

The musician said that he loves connecting with his audience.

“Whether it be through teaching them a new dance on stage or helping them learn the lyrics to my songs. It just adds a personal touch. I love bringing that into my live performance and that connection really creates a magical moment on stage,” he said.

For fans wanting to celebrate Zakes Bantwini's homecoming performance at Ballito BIG Week with support acts Sun-El Musician, Tresor, Musa Keys, Msaki and Shekhinah